Houston County, AL

wdhn.com

New equipment coming to both Samson’s fire and rescue services

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It was “Truly a Great Christmas for one city in Western Geneva County. Recently, the Samson City Council appropriated approximately 100-thousand dollars to both its. fire and rescue departments. The funds come from several sources, including COVID-related dollars appropriated by the federal government. Fire Chief Jeff...
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Most viewed news stories of 2022

An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires

(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
wtvy.com

One shot in apparent road rage shooting

WICKSBURG Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is pleading for public assistance in solving what appears to be a road rage shooting. The incident occurred between 2:15 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon along U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg community, the Office said in a statement. Several shots were...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Enterprise death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
DOTHAN, AL
donalsonvillenews.com

A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents

On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WJHG-TV

Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
ENTERPRISE, AL

