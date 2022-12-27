Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
New equipment coming to both Samson’s fire and rescue services
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It was “Truly a Great Christmas for one city in Western Geneva County. Recently, the Samson City Council appropriated approximately 100-thousand dollars to both its. fire and rescue departments. The funds come from several sources, including COVID-related dollars appropriated by the federal government. Fire Chief Jeff...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
wdhn.com
Most viewed news stories of 2022
An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
wdhn.com
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
wdhn.com
Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
wdhn.com
Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
wdhn.com
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
wtvy.com
One shot in apparent road rage shooting
WICKSBURG Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is pleading for public assistance in solving what appears to be a road rage shooting. The incident occurred between 2:15 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon along U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg community, the Office said in a statement. Several shots were...
Alabama man, 75, struck by car, killed as he crossed a busy street
A 75-year-old Alabama man was killed Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle, police reported. Enterprise police said they were called just before 2 p.m. Thursday to Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Daleville Avenue where a 75-year-old man had been struck while he was crossing the street in heavy traffic.
wtvy.com
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
75-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Alabama, authorities say
A 75-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy southeast Alabama road, authorities said. Enterprise police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Daleville Avenue, said Capt. Billy Haglund. The pedestrian was...
wdhn.com
Henry County Sheriff concerned about funding, safety with new permit less carry law
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the most controversial issues in this year’s legislative session was doing away with the concealed carry permit law in Alabama — a law that has been around for at least 50 years. Now, just days away, Alabamians will be allowed to...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
wtvy.com
Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
donalsonvillenews.com
A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents
On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
WJHG-TV
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. Shut Down Due to Structure Fire on December 28, 2022
Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. has been temporarily shut down due to a structure fire in the area.
wdhn.com
Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
