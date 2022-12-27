Read full article on original website
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
From parties to family fireworks, there’s no shortage of NYE events across Mississippi
Whether looking for a gigantic party with live music or a family-friendly fireworks celebration, there are plenty of options to celebrate the New Year across Mississippi. There are even some outstanding Christmas light displays still wowing crowds, some with extended dates due to last weekend’s frigid weather. One of...
misspreservation.com
Ranch (Ad)Dressing
What would housing look like in Mississippi if not for the Ranch house? While the stereotype of our housing stock might be of Greek Revival piles, variations of the Ranch house can be found in every corner of the state, lived in by every race and class. Thanks to the national resurgence in popularity of mid-century modern designs during the past decade, the Ranch house has slowly crept into the public’s acceptance as “historic.” But when exactly did this housing typology show up in the Magnolia State?
WLOX
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March
People will flood the streets of Bay St. Louis New Year's Eve for live music, fireworks and the annual 'Oyster Drop' at 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar. LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST. |. The WLOX Holiday...
wcbi.com
A wet and almost warm New Year
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
NOLA.com
Mississippi man with expectant wife one of four missing in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
A Mississippi Gulf Coast man is one of four people missing from a helicopter that crashed Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, his wife said. The helicopter was leaving an oil platform when it went it down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass, one of the main shipping channels at the mouth of the Mississippi River, the Coast Guard said.
WTOK-TV
Mississippians can carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With nearly 85% of Americans owning smartphones, we can now order groceries, pay for retail purchases and even use them to store our driver’s license. The Mississippi Mobile ID allows Mississippians to carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone. It’s being billed as a...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WLOX
Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
MDOT completes, makes progress on 2022 projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportaion (MDOT) has been awarded additional funding from the Mississippi Legislature and more federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In fiscal year 2022, the agency approved just over $964 million in projects, the most that has ever been approved by MDOT. With more funding comes […]
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
WDAM-TV
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - After the Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning (Dec. 30) for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the...
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
breezynews.com
Tornadoes Possible in Local Area Next Week
After a record number of tornadoes in Mississippi in 2022, the National Weather Service is forecasting another possible outbreak only two days into the New Year. The current outlook has most of the state under a Level 2 “slight” risk beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday morning. Damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes will be possible.
WDAM-TV
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
ourmshome.com
The Melony Armstrong Story “Freedom Hair” Set For 2023 Release
For nearly 30 years, Melony Armstrong has been a passionate voice for natural hair care causes and a key contributor in efforts to get the state of Mississippi to change outdated laws that impose unfair policies and fines on hair braiding salons. And now, all of her time, energy, determination,...
copiahmonitor.com
MTK thanks legislators for their continued support
Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
