ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
misspreservation.com

Ranch (Ad)Dressing

What would housing look like in Mississippi if not for the Ranch house? While the stereotype of our housing stock might be of Greek Revival piles, variations of the Ranch house can be found in every corner of the state, lived in by every race and class. Thanks to the national resurgence in popularity of mid-century modern designs during the past decade, the Ranch house has slowly crept into the public’s acceptance as “historic.” But when exactly did this housing typology show up in the Magnolia State?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

A wet and almost warm New Year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOT completes, makes progress on 2022 projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportaion (MDOT) has been awarded additional funding from the Mississippi Legislature and more federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In fiscal year 2022, the agency approved just over $964 million in projects, the most that has ever been approved by MDOT. With more funding comes […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Tornadoes Possible in Local Area Next Week

After a record number of tornadoes in Mississippi in 2022, the National Weather Service is forecasting another possible outbreak only two days into the New Year. The current outlook has most of the state under a Level 2 “slight” risk beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday morning. Damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes will be possible.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
ourmshome.com

The Melony Armstrong Story “Freedom Hair” Set For 2023 Release

For nearly 30 years, Melony Armstrong has been a passionate voice for natural hair care causes and a key contributor in efforts to get the state of Mississippi to change outdated laws that impose unfair policies and fines on hair braiding salons. And now, all of her time, energy, determination,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
copiahmonitor.com

MTK thanks legislators for their continued support

Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy