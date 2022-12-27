A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City New Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO