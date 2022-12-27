Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Captain Settles Suit Alleging Demotion Tied to Chief’s Alleged Order
A Glendale Fire Department captain has settled his lawsuit against the city, in which he alleged he was demoted and suffered other retaliation when he objected to the chief’s alleged order to use state-funded fire engines intended for fighting brush fires to handle routine calls. The accord was revealed...
mynewsla.com
Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission
A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
mynewsla.com
Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles
A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
mynewsla.com
Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d
Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, from a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department. Firefighters found...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in South Los Angeles
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City New Service.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, but the whereabouts of the suspect weren’t immediately known. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue, near Rathke Drive, less than a block...
mynewsla.com
Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the suspect was apprehended following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Norco. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of. Golden West Avenue, near Rathke Drive, less...
mynewsla.com
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a strip mall in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Crash
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who was behind the wheel of a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles and caught on video fleeing the scene on foot. The driver of a stolen 2008 Lexus IS250 was involved in a crash with a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton ID’d
The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Shot in South Los Angeles
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began, Im...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Killing Woman in Pasadena
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a serious...
Comments / 0