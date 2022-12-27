Read full article on original website
Josh Hazlewood declares himself fit to play but will he be selected for SCG Test?
Josh Hazlewood has declared himself fit to play for the third Test match against South Africa at the SCG after ruling himself out of the Boxing Day Test with a side-strain injury. His return will be a welcome addition to Australia’s top-line bowling stocks after both Cameron Green and Mitchell...
Australia steamrolls South Africa to claim massive series-winning victory in the Boxing Day Test
South Africa’s brittle batting line-up was once again ripped to shreds by an Australian pace attack which has had their measure every step of the way throughout the first two matches to wrap up a drought-breaking series win. After being dismissed for 189 in the first innings and then...
Ajla Tomljanović withdraws from United Cup match with injury
Ajla Tomljanović has withdrawn from her United Cup group stage match with Great Britain's Harriet Dart, citing a left knee injury. The 29-year-old will be replaced by Australian team member Maddison Inglis for tonight's game, scheduled for 5:30 pm (AEDT). Tomljanović now joins Nick Kyrgios as the second Australian...
Pele dies at 82: Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo join athletes around the world with tributes to 'King of Football'
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, one of the eminent faces of the biggest game in the world, is the reason soccer is known as "The Beautiful Game." He lived that out on the pitch, as a player who always demonstrated good sportsmanship and leadership. That reputation has not been lost on...
