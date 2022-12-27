Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson
For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
Action News Jax
NFL, NFLPA say concussion protocol was not violated after Tua Tagovailoa was injured vs. Packers
The NFL and NFLPA concluded its second concussion investigation involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and determined protocols were not violated after Tagovailoa was injured against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The investigation reportedly concluded Tagovailoa did not show visible signs of a concussion during the contest. Tagovailoa...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kazmeir Allen, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Odds, TNF Best Bets & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Dak Prescott and the surging Dallas Cowboys still have the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in their sights as they travel to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the Week 17 edition of Thursday Night Football.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. John, Derek Carr has had...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Bills in Super Bowl, Predicts ESPN Simulator; Who Wins?
FRISCO - No disrespect to ESPN's "computer simulations,'' but these sort of exercises can only output results that are reflective of what the computer has been fed. Junk in, junk out. ... though we bet fans of the Dallas Cowboys hope this isn't "junk'' ... and we're confident fans of the Buffalo Bills believe it is not "junk'' at all.
Comments / 0