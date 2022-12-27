Read full article on original website
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now
BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers
The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!
In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
Walmart System Error Double Charged Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
50 major retail chains that no longer exist
At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
7 Reasons You Should Buy Groceries in Person
Before the pandemic, most people didn't buy their groceries online or through food delivery services like InstaCart and AmazonFresh. That rapidly changed once people began avoiding stores to limit...
Walmart Has Easy New Way to Shop That Amazon, Target Don't Offer
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report recently launched its TrendGetter to enable Walmart shoppers an easy way to find and shop influencer products by just taking a picture of the product, and artificial intelligence does the rest. The new A.I. tool finds the product and provides the best price. So,...
Retailers Are Banking On Post-Christmas Deals to Lift Sales — and Clear Through Inventory
Christmas 2022 might be a thing of the past, but retailers are still looking to win over deal-hungry shoppers — and clear through their inventory excesses — with a slew of post-Christmas sales through January. November and December are typically the crucial shopping months of the holiday season, but this year, late December and January are shaping up to be important as well, as retailers look to shed excess inventory before the next quarter. Walmart, Nike, Target, Lululemon and other major retailers entered the holiday season this year with higher-than-usual inventories, due to rapidly shifting trends and inflation-stricken consumers. Throughout Q3...
Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says
After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
This Holiday Season, Direct-to-Consumer Customers Demanded Deals
It was good deals or no deal for direct-to-consumer brands this holiday season. This, as inflation-ravaged consumers sought value in all quarters to get the most from their dollars. In reflecting back on the season, Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of D2C travel and luggage brand Monos, noted in an...
FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competitor debit payments
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Mastercard to cease business practices it claims are designed to bar vendors from routing payments through third parties.
Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True
The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
Will 2023 Be the Reset Year D2C Subscription Brands Need?
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) subscription brands felt the sting of inflation in 2022, a beatdown that has set up a sector reset in 2023. According to the November “Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, merchant performance, as measured by the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, stalled after merchants reduced discounts and free shipping offers in September.
