Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
C. Heslop

Walmart System Error Double Charged Customers

Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
KXLY

50 major retail chains that no longer exist

At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise

Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
TheStreet

Walmart Has Easy New Way to Shop That Amazon, Target Don't Offer

Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report recently launched its TrendGetter to enable Walmart shoppers an easy way to find and shop influencer products by just taking a picture of the product, and artificial intelligence does the rest. The new A.I. tool finds the product and provides the best price. So,...
Footwear News

Retailers Are Banking On Post-Christmas Deals to Lift Sales — and Clear Through Inventory

Christmas 2022 might be a thing of the past, but retailers are still looking to win over deal-hungry shoppers — and clear through their inventory excesses — with a slew of post-Christmas sales through January. November and December are typically the crucial shopping months of the holiday season, but this year, late December and January are shaping up to be important as well, as retailers look to shed excess inventory before the next quarter. Walmart, Nike, Target, Lululemon and other major retailers entered the holiday season this year with higher-than-usual inventories, due to rapidly shifting trends and inflation-stricken consumers. Throughout Q3...
Footwear News

Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says

After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
PYMNTS

This Holiday Season, Direct-to-Consumer Customers Demanded Deals

It was good deals or no deal for direct-to-consumer brands this holiday season. This, as inflation-ravaged consumers sought value in all quarters to get the most from their dollars. In reflecting back on the season, Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of D2C travel and luggage brand Monos, noted in an...
TheStreet

Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True

The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
PYMNTS

Will 2023 Be the Reset Year D2C Subscription Brands Need?

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) subscription brands felt the sting of inflation in 2022, a beatdown that has set up a sector reset in 2023. According to the November “Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, merchant performance, as measured by the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, stalled after merchants reduced discounts and free shipping offers in September.

