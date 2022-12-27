Average salary for Idaho teachers increases 3.2%

IDAHO – According to the Idaho State Department of Education, the average salary for Idaho teachers rose 3.2%. The average salary for an Idaho teacher is now $54,806 for this school year.

Since 2016-17, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increases 18%. Compared to other states, however, teacher pay is still low, even after accounting for inflation.

In a 2021 report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy , it says “inadequate pay” along with “growing workplace demands” have led to teachers being driven away from schools. Teachers are leaving for higher pay as a result of the increased cost of living.

In another report from the National Education Association in 2022 , it says Idaho teachers earn less than the national average in all five benchmark categories (starting salary, top bachelor’s, starting master’s, top master’s and salary).

Here is a breakdown of those numbers.

Starting salary $39,842

Top bachelor’s $52,420

Starting master’s $41,233

Top master’s $56,797

Top salary $59,110

Click here to see the full report.

