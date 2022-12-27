ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

By Natasha Zouves
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0k6Q_0jvqyEx100

( NewsNation ) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?

According to marketing data firm Inmar , about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey of Gifter World says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you’re able to find the perfect presents for even the pickiest people. But if a return is a must, she suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So, make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will rise too. That’s where the company Newmine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence helps retailers cut down on returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes like sending a black garment instead of a much-wanted, rose-colored item makes for a return and a loss in brand loyalty.

Truckers keep driving during holiday rush

“The best return is the one but it does not have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide we’re going to return this product, the margin is gone. And then the retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I cost efficiently get the product back into my supply chain? How do I refurbish it? How do I dispose of it?’”

Retailers estimate 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the No. 1 fraud being wardrobing: the return of used, non-defective merchandise.

Still, many never return gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I am not a big fan of returning,” Torrey said. “In fact, I have bought shoes, got home and discovered that I had two left shoes and was too embarrassed to return them and I’ve done that twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning those that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors and product details to make a better purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Cashing in holiday gift cards? These 21 deals are worth using them on at big retailers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 21 deals worth buying with your holiday gift cards Gift cards are a popular holiday gift option since they let you choose what you want for the holidays. Still, most people don’t know what they want to buy with their gift cards after receiving them. Shopping […]
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
KREX

Over 600 homeless minors in Colorado

According to the state department of human services. That means 85 out of 282 youth who separated from foster care, will become homeless in less than two years. I talked with a local expert about how the community could help
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
KREX

Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy