Encampment, WY

Wyoming State Penitentiary Adopts Dog Training Program

All kinds of dogs from the local animal shelter in Rawlins will be trained by inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Neicole Molden, the Warden at the penitentiary, said the inmates and staff are feeling excited. Some of the inmates told Molden that they recognize parallels in the...
RAWLINS, WY
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
Casper, WY
