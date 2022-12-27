Read full article on original website
Wyoming State Penitentiary Adopts Dog Training Program
All kinds of dogs from the local animal shelter in Rawlins will be trained by inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Neicole Molden, the Warden at the penitentiary, said the inmates and staff are feeling excited. Some of the inmates told Molden that they recognize parallels in the...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
cowboystatedaily.com
EMTs Hit By Truck Honored With Motorcade By Carbon County Emergency Responders
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tyeler Harris’ death is a heroic and tragic example of the danger first responders face in their duty to help others. Harris and Tiffany Greutzmacher, both EMTs for the Carbon County Emergency Medical Services, were responding to crash near Rawlins...
oilcity.news
High winds, heavy snow to impact I-80, I-25 in Wyoming from Thursday into New Year’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors can expect weather to impact travel conditions from Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Sections of both I-25 and I-80 could see wind gusts of up to...
