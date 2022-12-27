Read full article on original website
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision
The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases
The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
Skiers and Sledders Be Warned: Very Dangerous Montana Avalanche Risk
A combination of rapidly rising temperatures, recent heavy snow and wind, and now rain, is prompting forecasters to warn of "very dangerous" avalanche conditions in Western Montana. While there have been no slides that have trapped anyone yet, avalanche experts are warning there's a very real risk right now of...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Northwestern Energy Braces for Peak Power Demand in Montana Cold
Managers of Montana's largest utility say they're ready for this week's extreme cold, although they expect the near-record temperatures to cause peak demand on the grid. And they're hoping their customers will take precautions as well, such as having their "outage kits" ready to go. Like other power providers and...
How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style
If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Dr. Kolb Brings Nick and Peter Real Pine Needle Cookies on KGVO
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was, as Dr. Peter Kolb described on Thursday’s Talk Back program, ‘a Martha Stewart Moment’, as he brought a box of cookies in the studio baked by Mrs. Robin Kolb, that were flavored with real pine needles. Dr. Kolb has been...
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Montana Governor Explains Spending Priorities for Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into KGVO's Talk Back show on Wednesday to tout his plans for the upcoming legislative session with the projected $1.5 billion budget surplus. How Should we Spend that $1.5 Billion Budget Surplus?. “Number one, we have a billion dollars in...
Gridlock forces Glacier National Park to expand reservations
Two additional sections of Glacier National Park are being added to the summer reservation systems, removing more destination options for people who haven't planned ahead. The park had used the reservation system for the often-crowded Going-to-the-Sun Road for the past two years. That was expanded to the North Fork entrance station to reach Bowman and Kintla Lake last year. In 2023, reservations will be required starting on May 26th, through September 10th, for the North Fork and Going-to-the-Sun.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
