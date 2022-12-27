ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision

The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases

The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style

If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Gridlock forces Glacier National Park to expand reservations

Two additional sections of Glacier National Park are being added to the summer reservation systems, removing more destination options for people who haven't planned ahead. The park had used the reservation system for the often-crowded Going-to-the-Sun Road for the past two years. That was expanded to the North Fork entrance station to reach Bowman and Kintla Lake last year. In 2023, reservations will be required starting on May 26th, through September 10th, for the North Fork and Going-to-the-Sun.
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy