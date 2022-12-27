ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames.

Crews from multiple agencies used roughly 28,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No one was injured.

A damage estimate was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Rosy-Lane Holsteins said the fire completely destroyed the farm’s calf barn. The post did not say whether any animals were inside at the time the fire broke out.

