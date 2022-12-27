Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames.

﻿

Crews from multiple agencies used roughly 28,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No one was injured.

A damage estimate was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

﻿

In a Facebook post, Rosy-Lane Holsteins said the fire completely destroyed the farm’s calf barn. The post did not say whether any animals were inside at the time the fire broke out.

