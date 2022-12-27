ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Breaking: Victoria PD Deputy Chief Mark Jameson to serve as interim chief

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – While the City of Victoria seeks a permanent replacement for Chief Roberto Arredondo, Deputy Mark Jameson will serve as the interim police chief for the Victoria Police Department.

In November, the City announced that Arredondo was leaving Victoria to begin a new job as police chief for the City of Carrollton. Dec. 30 marks Arredondo’s last day with the City of Victoria.

City Manager Jesús A. Garza released the following statement

“Deputy Chief Jameson’s experience and leadership will allow us to continue providing excellent public safety services during this transition period,” City Manager Jesús A. Garza said.

Jameson began his journey with the Victoria Police Department in 1997 as a patrol officer. He was then promoted to the role of deputy chief in 2019. In 2022, Jameson served as interim police chief following the departure of former Chief J.J. Craig.

Throughout his years of service, Jameson has held roles with the department’s SWAT team, honor guard, hostage negotiation team, school resource program, VPD Bike Patrol, Special Crimes Unit and Support Services Division. He has achieved the following:

  • developing the Investigations Division’s Cellphone Forensics Unit (later called the Cyber Crimes Unit) and Crime Reduction Unit,
  • spearheading technological advances such as body cameras and electronic ticket writers
  • and working extensively on the department’s 2018 needs assessment study.

Chief Arredondo released the following statement

“I am honored to have the opportunity to once again serve as the interim police chief, and I am committed to continuing the good work Chief Arredondo started,” Jameson said.

The City expects to announce a permanent police chief in the spring.

You can find more information about the Victoria Police Department here .

The City of Victoria provided the above information and photo.

You can read the original article of Chief Arredondo’s announcement to begin his new career in Carrollton below:

BREAKING: Victoria’s chief police to begin new role in Carrollton

