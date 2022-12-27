ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Significance of Life by Dr. Juan Harrison

Staring into the fridge I grabbed some Swiss cheese and a handful of grapes for an energy booster. We’re heading into the country to rassle with the grands. Maybe we keep em in the pool for the most part and just supervise. The kids need a little weekly date night to have an uninterrupted conversation.
‘Tis the season for tension by Dr. Hailey Jackson

Things can get a little crazy this time of year— change in routine, kids being out of school, and the expense of the holiday season. Stress levels have a tendency to increase, and said stress has a tendency to manifest as tension stored in the body. Specifically, the muscles in the upper neck and traps, the muscles in the jaw, and the muscles in the pelvis can become more tense in response to stress.
Here’s to a Healthy Holiday! by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

This most wonderful time of the year is known for cozy weather, family gatherings, and delicious holiday meals and treats. I won’t repeat the tips from my November Thanksgiving column, but I will reiterate a few things. Many times, holiday foods are high in calories, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the foods and portions we are choosing. Holiday foods play an important role in bringing people together and connecting us with culture and traditions, but keep in mind that moderation is key.
Outta the Box by Dr. Juan Harrison

Ever noticed how it seems like one side or another keeps trying to push us into a box or jam us into a corner with a bunch of other folks. It’s almost like we don’t have an individual identity. You and I know that most people are not totally this or completely that. Most of us are like Donny and Marie’s theme song, “I’m a little bit country; I’m a little bit rock and roll.” In normal life most kids can look at their parents or grandparents and see physical, mental, emotional traits we’ve inherited from our family, yet, we’re not normally the “spittin image” of Grandpa or Mama Ree.
TEXAS STATE
Gin Lee

No knead loaf bread

There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
gordonramsayclub.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
EatingWell

Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes

Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Fold in carrot, raisins and walnuts. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup each. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Ridley's Wreckage

Dad’s - Chewy Molasses Ginger Cookies ❤️

These were my dad's favorite cookies. The man loved a good molasses ginger cookie. As a kid this was not the first cookie I would reach for, but as an adult that's all changed. These are the first cookies I turn to for any type of baking, especially during the holidays. Mostly because they are beyond delicious but also because they remind me of my dad and I miss him greatly.
delishably.com

Sweet Potato Fry Recipe: Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish

Sweet potato fry is a famous breakfast and snack dish from the coastal region of Udupi and Mangalore. This dish can also be served as a side dish with a rice-rasam combo. Sweet potato fry is very easy to make, tasty, healthy and filling. Sweet potato is a rich source...
