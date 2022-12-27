Read full article on original website
Related
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
Finding Significance of Life by Dr. Juan Harrison
Staring into the fridge I grabbed some Swiss cheese and a handful of grapes for an energy booster. We’re heading into the country to rassle with the grands. Maybe we keep em in the pool for the most part and just supervise. The kids need a little weekly date night to have an uninterrupted conversation.
‘Tis the season for tension by Dr. Hailey Jackson
Things can get a little crazy this time of year— change in routine, kids being out of school, and the expense of the holiday season. Stress levels have a tendency to increase, and said stress has a tendency to manifest as tension stored in the body. Specifically, the muscles in the upper neck and traps, the muscles in the jaw, and the muscles in the pelvis can become more tense in response to stress.
Here’s to a Healthy Holiday! by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
This most wonderful time of the year is known for cozy weather, family gatherings, and delicious holiday meals and treats. I won’t repeat the tips from my November Thanksgiving column, but I will reiterate a few things. Many times, holiday foods are high in calories, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the foods and portions we are choosing. Holiday foods play an important role in bringing people together and connecting us with culture and traditions, but keep in mind that moderation is key.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 12/8- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Tis’ the season to be merry and drink with friends. At least if that’s your style and you enjoy the occasional adult beverage while entertaining or having dinner. For our herb infused cocktail series this month we are bring you a little bit of holiday flavor from the cranberry.
Outta the Box by Dr. Juan Harrison
Ever noticed how it seems like one side or another keeps trying to push us into a box or jam us into a corner with a bunch of other folks. It’s almost like we don’t have an individual identity. You and I know that most people are not totally this or completely that. Most of us are like Donny and Marie’s theme song, “I’m a little bit country; I’m a little bit rock and roll.” In normal life most kids can look at their parents or grandparents and see physical, mental, emotional traits we’ve inherited from our family, yet, we’re not normally the “spittin image” of Grandpa or Mama Ree.
Consider 10-minute exercise for a New Year’s Resolution by Dr. Hailey Jackson
It’s that time of year again — the time a lot of us try to incorporate change, set new goals, or try to implement new routines. A lot of times, these goals or resolutions are exercise or movement related, so it’s only fitting that I share a few things to keep in mind if you want these habits to turn into long term changes.
Public affairs: How the holiday season brings cheer by Mattison Holland
We all recognize the season where jackets are essential and beanies are recommended. We begin to feel a little pep in our step knowing Christmas and New Year is right around the corner. For some, this time of year might be the one thing they look forward to. Everyone’s experience...
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
EatingWell
Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Fold in carrot, raisins and walnuts. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup each. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Dad’s - Chewy Molasses Ginger Cookies ❤️
These were my dad's favorite cookies. The man loved a good molasses ginger cookie. As a kid this was not the first cookie I would reach for, but as an adult that's all changed. These are the first cookies I turn to for any type of baking, especially during the holidays. Mostly because they are beyond delicious but also because they remind me of my dad and I miss him greatly.
delishably.com
Sweet Potato Fry Recipe: Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish
Sweet potato fry is a famous breakfast and snack dish from the coastal region of Udupi and Mangalore. This dish can also be served as a side dish with a rice-rasam combo. Sweet potato fry is very easy to make, tasty, healthy and filling. Sweet potato is a rich source...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0