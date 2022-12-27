This isn’t Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final at the Garden. And it isn’t Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Championship at the Garden. And it isn’t Game 7 of the 1986 World Series at Shea Stadium. And it isn’t Game 6 of the 1996 World Series at Yankee Stadium. And it isn’t the 1968 AFL Championship at Shea Stadium. And it isn’t the 1986 NFC Championship at Giants Stadium. But don’t tell that to Giants fans on Sunday at 1 p.m., and don’t tell that to the Giants players and coaches, and don’t tell that to the ownership...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO