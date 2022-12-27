All are invited to get their gear ready for the first snowboarding clinic of the season at the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl on Saturday, January 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. Weboardtogether, or WBT, will have experienced snowboard instructors on site to help everyone get riding. Participants are required to sign a release waiver and wear a helmet. All are asked to BYOB (Bring Your Own Board/Boots and Bindings.) The event truly is for all ages. For more details , questions or weather cancellations, please follow WBT here on Facebook.

1 DAY AGO