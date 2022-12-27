Read full article on original website
Plumas Ski Club and Plumas Eureka State Park to host sledding day Friday, December 30
One and all are invited to enjoy some fun in the snow at Plumas Eureka State Park with the Plumas Ski Club on Friday, December 30 at the Historic Ski Bowl. The event is BYOS (Bring Your Own Sleds) and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup will be available by donation and a warm fire will be crackling inside the ski lodge. The restrooms will be open for public use as well.
Free snowboard clinic to be held January 14 at Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl
All are invited to get their gear ready for the first snowboarding clinic of the season at the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl on Saturday, January 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. Weboardtogether, or WBT, will have experienced snowboard instructors on site to help everyone get riding. Participants are required to sign a release waiver and wear a helmet. All are asked to BYOB (Bring Your Own Board/Boots and Bindings.) The event truly is for all ages. For more details , questions or weather cancellations, please follow WBT here on Facebook.
Residents can plan now for Clean California Community Day
Caltrans District 2 is inviting local residents to participate in “Clean California Community Day” — a statewide event that spans March 17 to 27, 2023. Communities across the state are encouraged to create new habits that reflect pride, learn about proper trash disposal, environmental impacts, and discuss with neighbors how to improve their community.
