MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--As if we didn't have enough to worry about on New Year's Eve when it comes to the roads. Now add some wintry mix to the equation, and this could spell some trouble in spots, mainly north of I-94. It looks to be a light wintry mix event but enough to coat untreated surfaces or higher elevated areas. Most of the action should be out of here into the overnight. Then we sit and wait for a bigger system late Monday and Tuesday. This promises to be a rain maker. And with enough instability, perhaps some thunder on Tuesday. Behind the system, will be a little snowy with colder air in place on Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO