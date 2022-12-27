Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee Southwest passengers finally take flight
MILWAUKEE — The weeklong Southwest Airlines 'flightmare' appears to be coming to an end, with Milwaukee travelers finally taking to the skies Friday. Southwest's CEO said on "Good Morning America" Friday that Southwest is back to its full schedule, flying 3,900 flights. About 16,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the last week.
CBS 58
Southwest Airlines expected to resume normal hours Friday after travel chaos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Southwest Airlines announced that they are expected to resume normal schedules on Friday after a long eight days of holiday travel chaos. In Milwaukee alone, 30 Southwest flights were canceled Thursday. Just two days ago, the baggage carousel was loaded with luggage. Now, that scene is...
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee prepares for safe, healthy start to New Year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is preparing for a safe and healthy start to the New Year. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is deploying additional resources into the community on Dec. 31, according to a statement. MPD recommends people to be aware of their surroundings, avoid leaving valuable belongings in...
CBS 58
Watch for some icy spots Saturday evening, mainly along and north of I-94
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--As if we didn't have enough to worry about on New Year's Eve when it comes to the roads. Now add some wintry mix to the equation, and this could spell some trouble in spots, mainly north of I-94. It looks to be a light wintry mix event but enough to coat untreated surfaces or higher elevated areas. Most of the action should be out of here into the overnight. Then we sit and wait for a bigger system late Monday and Tuesday. This promises to be a rain maker. And with enough instability, perhaps some thunder on Tuesday. Behind the system, will be a little snowy with colder air in place on Wednesday.
Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
WISN
Milwaukee fitness studio temporarily closed after pipe burst, facing more than $100K worth of repairs
MILWAUKEE — A holiday nightmare for one Milwaukee business. A burst pipe left a huge mess at the fitness studio, Barre Code Third Ward. Jamie Tamboli, the owner of Barre Code Third Ward, planned to kick off the last week of 2022 with a full schedule of classes Monday morning.
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
CBS 58
Above and Beyond Children Museum temporally closed after cold snap damages pipes
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The recent cold snap has forced a historic downtown Sheboygan building to temporarily shut its doors. On Christmas morning, Above and Beyond Children Museum sustained substantial ice and water damage, which closed it down. This place is usually filled with 300-400 kids. But on Christmas...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
CBS 58
Last Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight of 2022 featuring lots of NYE celebrations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Still no plans for New Year's Eve? Don't fret. Check out Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight for some ideas.
WISN
3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
CBS 58
Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records
What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
CBS 58
Times Square billboard shines spotlight on Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is kicking off 2023 with a 35-foot-tall billboard in New York City's Times Square. The advertisement focuses on National Geographic making Milwaukee part of its Best of the World list for travel destinations. Located at 1540 Broadway, the billboard will feature a 15-second video running...
CBS 58
At least 10 cars broken into during MU basketball game, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into near 7th and Fond Du Lac Avenue Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke windows on at least 10 vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Brad Franzen was at the Marquette basketball game at Fiserv Forum...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
CBS 58
Still need New Year's Eve plans? Saint Kate offers unique experiences at its 5 bars and restaurants
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many area bars and restaurants are ready to host New Year's Eve parties for the first time since the pandemic. Saint Kate-- The Arts Hotel is offering multiple types of experiences to fit everyone's needs. You can hang out at The Bar for the countdown with...
