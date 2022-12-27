ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee Southwest passengers finally take flight

MILWAUKEE — The weeklong Southwest Airlines 'flightmare' appears to be coming to an end, with Milwaukee travelers finally taking to the skies Friday. Southwest's CEO said on "Good Morning America" Friday that Southwest is back to its full schedule, flying 3,900 flights. About 16,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the last week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee prepares for safe, healthy start to New Year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is preparing for a safe and healthy start to the New Year. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is deploying additional resources into the community on Dec. 31, according to a statement. MPD recommends people to be aware of their surroundings, avoid leaving valuable belongings in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Watch for some icy spots Saturday evening, mainly along and north of I-94

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--As if we didn't have enough to worry about on New Year's Eve when it comes to the roads. Now add some wintry mix to the equation, and this could spell some trouble in spots, mainly north of I-94. It looks to be a light wintry mix event but enough to coat untreated surfaces or higher elevated areas. Most of the action should be out of here into the overnight. Then we sit and wait for a bigger system late Monday and Tuesday. This promises to be a rain maker. And with enough instability, perhaps some thunder on Tuesday. Behind the system, will be a little snowy with colder air in place on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records

What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Times Square billboard shines spotlight on Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is kicking off 2023 with a 35-foot-tall billboard in New York City's Times Square. The advertisement focuses on National Geographic making Milwaukee part of its Best of the World list for travel destinations. Located at 1540 Broadway, the billboard will feature a 15-second video running...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy