Pennsylvania State

PSP reports holiday crash, enforcement results

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police has released the results of its Christmas holiday crash and enforcement efforts.

PSP ramped up enforcement for the holiday weekend, Dec. 23-25. During that period, PSP reported a total of 661 vehicle crashes throughout the commonwealth. Those crashes resulted in seven deaths and 113 injuries.

Of the total vehicle crashes, 36 involved alcohol. Two of the fatal crashes involved alcohol.

PSP troopers arrested 116 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also issued 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for no seat belt and 11 citations for children not in safety seats.

Overall, those crash numbers are up from enforcement during the holiday weekend last year: In 2021, there were only 488 crashes, resulting in six deaths and 90 injuries; however, there were more alcohol-related crashes in 2021 (41 crashes). As for arrests and citations, 2021 had 181 DUI arrests, 1,131 speeding citations, 24 child seat citations and 124 seatbelt citations.

Locally for Troop E (which patrols Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties), there were 55 crashes. Seven people were injured. None of the crashes involved alcohol. No deaths were reported. One person was arrested for driving under the influence, nine people received citations for speeding and 13 people received seatbelt citations.

YourErie

YourErie

