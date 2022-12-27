Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Motorcyclist Near Auburn
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Auburn on December 24. The collision happened at the intersection of Fowler and Upson Downs roads shortly before 1:00 p.m. The officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who responded to the accident stated that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Camry, which sustained front-end damage.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
Fairfield man arrested on suspicion of murder, DUI after deadly hit-and-run with bicyclist
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield man is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while under the influence. According to Fairfield police, the accident happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Cordelia Road. Police say 46-year-old Sean Miron was driving eastbound in a 2022...
Stolen vehicle pursuit on I-80 in Solano County ends when spike strip deployed
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after the California Highway Patrol Solano County division was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 37, the CHP confirmed to KRON4. At 9:30 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department contacted CHP officials to request their assistance in apprehending a stolen […]
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time. For now, police said...
Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Traffic Crash Results in Fatality and Serious Injuries
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash on E Tabor Avenue. An accident in Fairfield on December 24 resulted in one fatality and three others involved in the collision were seriously injured. The collision occurred along E Tabor Avenue near Railroad Avenue during the evening hours. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle by responders with the Fairfield Fire Department.
CBS News
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, identity theft, domestic battery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 20. Marcus James Griffith, 25, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants in the 11800 block of...
Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
