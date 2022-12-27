ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Man with machete arrested after standoff with Utica police expected to face felony charge

Update: Utica police plan to give a felony-level criminal mischief charge to a man who was seen wielding a machete in Utica Tuesday. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after a standoff with police. He had five outstanding warrants, police said. They plan on charging him once he’s released, police said. Police aren’t naming the man until he is formally charged, they said.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man roaming around Utica with machete off his meds, UPD chief says

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man walking around the city with a machete on Tuesday was off of his medications and making incoherent statements, which led to a five-hour standoff on Cottage Place. The man, whose name has not been released, is still undergoing a mental health...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man charged with DWI following accident

A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Chestnut Hills Break-Ins

Police investigating several break-ins that occurred within the last week. Six car windows at the apartment complex were smashed in. New Hartford police investigating slew of recent car break-ins New Hartford police are investigating eight car break-ins that happened this past week at a local hospital and apartment complex.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Man With Machete Arrested After Standoff in Utica, New York

A man allegedly walking around Utica, New York with a machete was arrested after an hours long standoff with Police on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report by WKTV, a distraught man walking around Utica with a machete spurred a confrontation with law enforcement that lasted for hours. At around 11:30 am, Utica Police received a call about a man walking around State Street in Utica with a machete. Attempts by law enforcement to speak with the man at that time were unsuccessful and eventually triggered a standoff.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
SYRACUSE, NY

