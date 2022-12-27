New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him.

According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself in a bathroom at the medical center on December 26 around 9:00 p.m. and began lighting multiple things on fire. Patients in the waiting room then informed the hospital staff that there was an odor of burning material coming from the bathroom.

After a security officer with the hospital knocked on the bathroom door, Conklin cracked the door open with a small pocket knife in his hand. The officer asked Conklin to leave the bathroom, which he refused to do.

Medical staff was soon able to get Conklin to pass the knife and leave the bathroom peacefully. He was then arrested by police on the charges of Terrorizing (Class-C Felony) and Endangerment by Fire (Class-C Felony).

Officers stated that when they spoke with Conklin, he claimed that he was discharged from the hospital at about 10:00 a.m. that day and was trying to find a ride home. But, about 30 minutes before the incident began, Conklin entered the bathroom and said that he heard pounding coming from the bathroom door.

Conklin stated that he believed the pounding was being caused by “some Natives from Minneapolis” who were there to harm him, saying that these “Natives” had tried to shoot him previously.

He had begun lighting items in the bathroom on fire in hopes of the alarms going off.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.