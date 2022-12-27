ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Warriors Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNQ1G_0jvqwO8N00

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

They have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has been listed as probable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTAfe_0jvqwO8N00
NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a 123-109 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas.

Jordan Poole led the way with 32 points, and Green had 13 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 16-18 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Warriors have been unstoppable, going 13-2 in 15 games at the Chase Center (they are 3-16 in 19 games on the road).

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 3-7, and they are 6.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-25 record in 34 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 5-14 in 19 games on the road.

In their last game, the Hornets lost 124-113 to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (on Monday night in Portland, Oregon).

In October, the Hornets beat the Warriors 120-113 in overtime (at home in Charlotte, North Carolina).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time.Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31 and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning...
PORTLAND, OR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy