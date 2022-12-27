Warriors Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

They have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has been listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a 123-109 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas.

Jordan Poole led the way with 32 points, and Green had 13 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 16-18 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Warriors have been unstoppable, going 13-2 in 15 games at the Chase Center (they are 3-16 in 19 games on the road).

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 3-7, and they are 6.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-25 record in 34 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 5-14 in 19 games on the road.

In their last game, the Hornets lost 124-113 to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (on Monday night in Portland, Oregon).

In October, the Hornets beat the Warriors 120-113 in overtime (at home in Charlotte, North Carolina).