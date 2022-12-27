Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close up 25¢ | Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Soybeans close up 25¢: 3:00 p.m. The grain bulls closed out trading on Wednesday in control with the exception of soybean oil, which closed over 2% lower on the day. March corn was up 8¢, while January soybeans were up 25 cents. Wheat settled the day steady to...
swineweb.com
Live cattle, lean hog futures ease – CME
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, after moving higher in the previous session, as traders watch for smaller supplies of market-ready cattle moving through the system, reported Reuters. Snow and ice across the US Great Plains last week will likely also reduce supply, shrinking weights...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans end day over $15.15 | Thursday, December 29, 2022
March soybeans closed up 2¢ at $15.16. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says he is bullish on soybean prices given today's close. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC wheat is down 14¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Live cattle are up 83¢. Lean hogs are...
Comments / 0