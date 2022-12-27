ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia's Most Popular New Year's Resolution

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cdNz_0jvqwAmD00
Photo: Getty Images

A new year is upon us, and what better way to ring in 2023 than by setting goals that will help to make it the happiest year yet? Each individual has something that they are working towards, and each state has one resolution that is more searched than the rest.

According to a map put together by Zippia , the most popular New Year's resolution in Georgia is to read more.

Here is what Zippia had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular New Year's resolution in each state:

"Using Google Trends, we determined each state’s most popular New Year’s resolution. We examined search queries related to common new years resolutions (such as “weight training,” and “weight loss.”) From there, we determined each state’s most “uniquely searched resolution” from the list, which means what resolution each state searched for disproportionately more than other states in the U.S from the list of resolutions. We looked at the month of January 2019 to give people a whole month to act on their new year’s resolution (and a month to give up…) While we can’t say for certain all the searches for, say, jobs are related to the new year, it’s a pretty good bet that someone googling jobs in January is looking to change their job in 2022."

For more of the most popularly-searched New Year's resolutions in each state visit zippia.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Where people in every state are moving to most

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary. The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between […]
GREENVILLE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Retirement Daily

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

What to know about baby names reportedly banned in America

Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California. The pair modified the name’s numeric 12 to the Roman numeral XII, which is acceptable and in accordance with California state law, Fox News Digital previously reported. Other name guidelines the Golden State enforces include restricting names to 26 characters in the English alphabet and a ban on pictographs, emojis and obscene or derogatory...
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Virginia Beach, VA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFAA

Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
TEXAS STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy