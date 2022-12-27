ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football adds ninth player to Senior Bowl roster

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuCzj_0jvqw3gN00

NEW ORLEANS — Alabama football safety DeMarcco Hellams was asked Tuesday after the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl practice if he's been encouraging fellow safety Jordan Battle to join him in competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February. Hellams said he had not, but apparently, his encouragement wasn't necessary anyway.

Battle has accepted an invitation, game officials announced Tuesday via social media.

SUGAR SIGHTS:What we saw at Alabama football practice Tuesday ahead of Sugar Bowl

PORTAL ADDITION:Alabama football lands CJ Dippre, Maryland tight end, from transfer portal

Battle becomes the ninth Crimson Tide player to accept an invitation to the annual all-star game, joining Hellams, offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and Tyler Steen, linebacker Henry To'o To'o, tight end Cam Latu, kicker Will Reichard, and defensive linemen D.J. Dale and Byron Young. Battle's acceptance is expected to mark the end of Alabama's placements in the game.

Battle was named one of three permanent team captains of the 2022 Alabama team by a vote of his teammates earlier this month. With only Saturday's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State remaining, he's made 62 tackles with two pass breakups on the season. Battle was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and projects as a mid-to-late-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Senior Bowl gathers more than 100 seniors and graduating fourth-year juniors from around the nation for a week of practices and interviews with NFL clubs ahead of its annual all-star game, allowing pro scouts and coaches a close look at some of the top talent in the upcoming draft while giving the players an opportunity to improve their draft status. The game will be held in Mobile at the University of South Alabama on Feb. 4.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama legend to join Sugar Bowl radio broadcast as sideline reporter

A familiar voice will join the Alabama radio broadcast of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram will be the sideline reporter on the Crimson Tide Radio Network. The New Orleans Saints running back, currently out with an injured knee, will join a cast of rotating sideline reporters filling the role vacated when Rashad Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
atmorenews.com

Bettis joins ACH staff

Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced that they have added LaTanja Bettis, CRNP, to their medical staff. She has already begun seeing patients at ACH Family Physicians. “LaTanja will be joining Dr. Jonah McIntyre at ACH Family Physicians. She brings a wealth of medical experience to our team from both the clinical and hospital perspective.” ACH Administrator Brad Lowery said. “LaTanja has worked many years as a provider and we feel she will be a great asset to not only our medical staff, but to our community as well.”
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million. --- Download the FOX10...
MOBILE, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy