Swift's teammate Jamaal Williams is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Chicago. Williams missed the final quarter of last week's loss to Carolina with a leg injury and Swift wound up logging his second-highest share of offensive snaps all season. However, Williams may have been held out for precautionary reasons since Detroit was down multiple scores at the time, and he subsequently did not need to miss any practice time this week. While Williams' absence would have positioned Swift as a strong candidate for a heavy role against a weak Bears defense, his presence could mean more of the same for Swift, whose touch count has fluctuated all season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO