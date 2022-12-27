ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Key takeaways from Georgia Southern's 23-21 loss to Buffalo in Camellia Bowl

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

Georgia Southern’s raucous fan base turned Montgomery, Alabama into Statesboro West for the Camellia Bowl .

Thousands of the Eagle faithful made the post-Christmas road trip to watch the climax of Coach Clay Helton’s first season, one marked by memorable upsets and record-breaking performances by transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease . Georgia Southern’s fan support was made even more noticeable by the absence of fanfare for their opponent, the Buffalo Bulls. The Christmas weekend blizzard that blanketed upstate New York and most of the northern United States snowed in the team’s cheerleaders, marching band, radio crew and most of their fans, preventing them from traveling.

On the field in central Alabama, though, Buffalo owned the advantage. The Bulls’ ball-control offense limited Vantrease’s opportunities and held Georgia Southern 10 points below its season scoring average.

Here are key takeaways from the Eagles’ 23-21 loss to Buffalo.

Opinion: Whose house? Helton's house. Georgia Southern football future bright under head coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Yof0_0jvqvpUR00

Vantrease steady but not spectacular in farewell performance

The record-breaking quarterback is the first star of the Helton era. He set single-game, single-season, even career passing records in just one season with the Eagles and sparked a program turnaround that has fans excited despite an average 6-7 win-loss record.

He threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns in the Camellia Bowl. His 79-yard touchdown strike to Joshua Johnson on Georgia Southern’s first offensive play of the second half tied the game and showed potential for late fireworks from an offense facing a defensive secondary so depleted by injuries and transfers that a wide receiver started at corner.

Eagles all-stars: Where QB Vantrease, other Georgia Southern football players landed on All-Sun Belt teams

But Vantrease never found a rhythm and an interception early in the fourth quarter led to Buffalo taking what would prove to be an insurmountable 23-14 lead with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left.

Vantrease had been the focal point in the leadup to the game, and not just because he came into the Camellia Bowl with the chance to set his fifth school record, this one for career pass completions. Vantrease transferred to Georgia Southern earlier this year after five seasons playing for Buffalo, a team he led to two bowl victories as a starter.

Vantrease described playing against his former team as “just a normal game” but called his one season with Georgia Southern as “special all the way around.

“It renewed my love for the game and for college football,” Vantrease said on the Georgia Southern Sports Network’s postgame locker room show. “The passion of the fan base and the passion around this program showed me what college football is all about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxAeg_0jvqvpUR00

Eagles going bowling: Why it's crucial for Georgia Southern, now and in the future, to play in a bowl game

Georgia Southern defense worn down on the line of scrimmage

Buffalo’s offensive line is built to play in the inclement weather of upstate New York. The five Camellia Bowl starters averaged 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds and leveraged that size advantage against Georgia Southern.

Buffalo held a 16-minute advantage in time of possession and answered three of the Eagles’ four scoring drives with touchdowns of its own — and the Bulls ran out the clock to claim the victory following Georgia Southern’s final touchdown drive.

Buffalo’s offensive line made fourth-string tailback Tajay Ahmed the game’s most valuable player. The senior entered the game with just one carry all season but ran 27 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in place of injured teammates.

Eagles going bowling: Key takeaways from bowl-bound Georgia Southern's wild overtime win over Appalachian State

Q&A with Clay Helton: How focused is Georgia Southern's coach during football season? Check out the 'submarine'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY7id_0jvqvpUR00

Missed opportunities haunt the Eagles

The bus ride back to Statesboro will be a difficult one for several Eagle players whose miscues turned out to be missed opportunities against the Bulls. Any of these plays could have changed the outcome.

Wide receiver Beau Johnson tripped over his own feet at the 9-yard line after catching a would-be touchdown pass early in the second quarter. The Eagles’ settled for a field goal.

Georgia Southern’s offense ran four plays inside Buffalo’s 5-yard line on a pair of drives and failed to score touchdowns, forcing a pair of field goals and costing the Eagles potentially eight points. Three of those plays were called runs, taking the ball out of Vantrease’s hands.

Wide receiver Khaleb Hood fumbled a screen pass deep in Georgia Southern territory, setting up a Buffalo field goal.

Cornerback Jalen Denton dropped a sure interception — with plenty of running room in front of him — in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdmtX_0jvqvpUR00

Helton puts program 'on track'

Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko made a bold move early in the 2021 season to fire Chad Lunsford as coach. He made a wise one to hire Helton in November, before that season ended, giving the new coach a jump on recruiting as well as the chance to instill his culture in the locker room quickly.

Helton brought credibility: six-plus seasons as the head coach at Southern Cal and a Pac-12 championship. That USC fired him in the middle of the 2021 season — five days before Georgia Southern parted ways with Lunsford — matters to the Eagle faithful only in that it make him available for hire.

He recruited Vantrease and, in the words of Benko, “got this program back to where it needs to be.” Asked following the Camellia Bowl about his outlook for Georgia Southern’s football future, Helton highlighted the biggest change he’s seen in the program over the last 14 months.

“The one thing that we do have right now is so much more confidence than what we started with,” he said. “These kids know they are not out of any situation. The best is yet to be. I look forward to starting all over again.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Key takeaways from Georgia Southern's 23-21 loss to Buffalo in Camellia Bowl

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday

Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
Savannah Tribune

Black Owned Business Bingo

You are cordially invited to participate in the Black Owned Business Bingo with Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. Hosted by Nu Chapter of Savannah, Georgia. We are looking for Black Owned Businesses to participate!. There is no cost for your business to participate. Please visit our website and let us...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
wtoc.com

Metter teen forms foundation to help kids get involved in sports

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A basketball can be more than just a basketball when one teenager uses it to change the lives of others in the community. As an eighth grader, Rusch Goswick has his own non-profit foundation. His first project was securing more than a hundred basketballs for any Candler County kids signing up for the Rec League hoops season.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Local Life

Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton

Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy