ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 17 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Lions are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 17 picks : Cowboys vs. Titans | Cardinals vs. Falcons | Bears vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Texans | Broncos vs. Chiefs | Dolphins vs. Patriots | Colts vs. Giants | Saints vs. Eagles | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Browns vs. Commanders | 49ers vs. Raiders | Jets vs. Seahawks | Vikings vs. Packers | Rams vs. Chargers | Steelers vs. Ravens | Bills vs. Bengals

The Arizona Republic : Lions 27, Bears 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Lions looked terrible against the Panthers last week, but should be able to get back in the win column against the struggling Bears."

ESPN : Lions have a 69.7% chance to win the game

The site gives the Bears a 30% chance to get the victory.

NFL Week 17 odds : Cowboys vs. Titans | Cardinals vs. Falcons | Bears vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Texans | Broncos vs. Chiefs | Dolphins vs. Patriots | Colts vs. Giants | Saints vs. Eagles | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Browns vs. Commanders | 49ers vs. Raiders | Jets vs. Seahawks | Vikings vs. Packers | Rams vs. Chargers | Steelers vs. Ravens | Bills vs. Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135K57_0jvqvm5U00

Draft Kings : Take Lions to cover vs. Bears

It writes: "The Lions are coming off a bad loss to the Panthers but should be able to rebound at home. When these teams met in Week 10, Detroit picked up the 31-30 victory over Chicago. Since then, the Bears have seen quarterback Justin Fields progress as a rusher, but he still lacks competent pass-catchers. I think the Lions’ offense gets back on track against a subpar defense and covers the spread."

Sports Betting Dime : Lions 32, Bears 23.6

The site's formula predicts that the Lions will win the Week 17 NFL game.

How to watch: NFL Week 17 schedule, television information

OddsChecker : Go with the Bears with the points vs. Lions

It writes: "The Lions are five point favorites in this one, which seems to be a bit too big. That said, Goff and the offense has been significantly better at home. In a dome and away from the cold weather they should see an uptick. However, the Bears offense is no joke, and if the Lions don’t show up against the run they could be in for another rough day. Given the volatility here, and how close their first encounter was, five points is just too rich to take."

Sporting News : Lions 31, Bears 24

Bill Bender writes: "The Lions allowed 320 rushing yards in a Week 16 loss to Carolina, their worst showing since allowing 258 yards against the Bears in Week 10. Detroit still has playoff hopes, however, and they are at home where they have won three of their last four. We're counting on a Lions' bounce-back against a spoiler trying to break a nine-game losing streak."

NFL playoff picture Week 17: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals in fight for No. 1 AFC postseason seed

NFL power rankings Week 17: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers surge with victories

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan

Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Moore: Get ready for changes to Fiesta Bowl, thanks to NIL money

It’s been said that the only constant in life is change. Everyone around college football and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl should heed that lesson as conference commissioners and Bowl Season, the organization that runs the sport’s postseason, get set for sprawling negotiations on how to distribute a massive influx of money that only stands to grow with the looming expansion of the College Football Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on DeShon Elliott

Back in Week 15, Detroit Lions safety S DeShon Elliott suffered a shoulder injury, and he has not played since. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it is unlikely that Elliott will play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. With Elliott likely being out, second-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is expected to make his second start in a row.
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy