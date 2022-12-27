ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TVA 'not as reliable as they said they were,' Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tv8rS_0jvqviYa00

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Tuesday that he did not think the continued infrastructure issues the city has encountered the past three winters have affected outside perception of Memphis

He also said the Tennessee Valley Authority was not as reliable as it had told Memphis it was and that he expected the city's energy consultant to weigh in on the just-concluded bidding of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water electricity supply sometime in the following weeks.

Strickland's comments came in a brief interview Tuesday afternoon and were his first substantial comments on the twin infrastructure crises that have plagued Memphis this past week.

First, on Friday and Saturday, TVA, the federal agency that supplies all of Tennessee and parts of six other states with electricity, mandated local power companies, including MLGW, shed up to 10% of their electric load. A total of 226,000 of MLGW's 422,000 customers felt the impact. At one point Saturday morning, more than 10% of electric customers in Tennessee didn't have power.

As the power grid stabilized and demand eased, leaks and broken water mains began to sap pressure from MLGW's water system. The city-owned utility issued a boil water advisory for a portion of southeast Shelby County on Friday and expanded it to all of Memphis on Saturday.

Further coverageTVA says it avoided another 'Texas.' Critics say cold caught it with 'pants down'

Mayor says TVA not as reliable as it said

Strickland, when asked about TVA's reliability and the federal agency's claims about it, said, "They're certainly not as reliable as they said they were. But are they more reliable than other suppliers? That's a question I don't have the answer to right now."

In the wake of blackouts in Texas and parts of Louisiana in 2021, TVA touted its reliability. On Friday and Saturday, it faced its own issues and was forced to mandate rolling blackouts for the first time in its history. TVA CEO Jeff Lyash said on a conference call with elected officials and local power companies Saturday that the agency "fell short."

Strickland's comments come after Nashville Mayor John Cooper called on TVA to invest further in infrastructure that withstands extreme temperatures. Nashville Electric Service, unlike MLGW, signed a 20-year contract with TVA that requires 20 years' notice before leaving.

TVA's issues lend further significance to the Strickland administration's analysis of the MLGW's power supply bidding.

The city's consultant, Enervision, a Georgia-based firm, has been studying the bidding process. The consulting firm and consultant Elaine Johns were hired by the Strickland administration amid heavy lobbying from both TVA and firms looking to sell Memphis electricity.

Further power supply coverageMLGW votes against signing 20-year-deal with Tennessee Valley Authority

Many critics of MLGW, who advocate leaving TVA, have argued the utility was biased in choosing to stay with TVA instead of looking to purchase power outside of it and generate electricity locally.

The MLGW Board of Commissioners voted unanimously this month against signing the aforementioned 20-year, evergreen contract with TVA and instead staying on the utility's current rolling contract with a five-year notice of cancellation. That vote kept leaving TVA on the table in the future.

Strickland said Enervision's report would come sometime in January and Johns had received information from MLGW consultant GDS Associates just before she had been due to release her analysis of the bidding.

MLGW CEO Doug McGowen, who took over the utility this month after spending the past seven years as the city's chief operating officer under Strickland, said he had been too busy to consider whether the need for rolling blackouts had impacted MLGW's perception of TVA as a long-term partner. He said after the blackouts were over he had little time before the water crisis started.

"I haven't made any judgment whatsoever. I just react to the conditions that were presented to us and I think there's plenty of time for a post-mortem after the fact," McGowen said. "I haven't had any time to even begin thinking about that. Nor is that the most important thing to me right now."

Mayor does not see infrastructure issues harming outside investment

Strickland said he did not think this year's water crisis, rolling blackouts and a water crisis in 2021 had shaped outside investors' perception of the city. He said the rate hikes the Memphis City Council passed for MLGW customers in 2019 would pay for fixing the very infrastructure that was at issue.

"There's a five-year infrastructure plan to improve the MLGW infrastructure that says that the problem will be resolved. And we're open for business and for investment," Strickland said.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

Comments / 7

latonya curry
3d ago

Taking new bids is a great idea no one in Miss or Ark pay nearly as much for gas ,lights,& water as Memphis does ,it's sad people must choose between food, essential needs & paying MLGW hundreds & thousands a month...not to mention they can't handle any storm, wind, rain ,sleet or snow that comes our way ,low water pressure, main pipes burst, freezes, the list goes on ..Jim Strickland Sir go with Entergy 👍🏾💪🏾

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use. The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily South

Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphians line up for water, but it’s not for drinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders took steps to help Memphians meet their most basic needs Wednesday, as thousands of homes and businesses suffered with little to no running water. Drinking water wasn’t the only thing many Memphians were on the hunt for. In Hickory Hill, dozens of people lined up looking for water so they can […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
MEMPHIS, TN
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struggles with housing after arctic blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the MLGW water crisis, several Memphians face housing challenges and are forced to look for new places to live. “We have to be out Friday,” said Jasmine Franklin, mother of two. Franklin lives in a flooded unit at the Lakeville Townhome Community and does not have a ceiling. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy