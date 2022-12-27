ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?

TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ

Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The three richest people in New Jersey

The Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the country is out, and three New Jersey residents make the list. According to the list, the richest New Jerseyan is Rocco Commisso (who lives in Bergen County according to roi-nj.com. He made his money through the cable company he founded,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job

BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision. The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing...
BAYONNE, NJ
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant

An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Princeton, NJ
