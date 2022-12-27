ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3. That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main. Traffic will be reduced...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns for 2023

ODESSA, Texas — The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum in Jan. 2023. This year's events will kick off Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 14. Animals will move in on Jan. 4-5 and the first rodeo performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada. Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th. When they got to the scene, they...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Fire departments provide firework safety tips ahead of New Year's Eve

ODESSA, Texas — While fireworks will be popping off on New Year's Eve, there is the risk of fires popping off as well. “Due to the high winds and stuff that are kind of coming up this weekend and everything, definitely be on the lookout if you are going to pop fireworks that it could spread pretty quickly… Just be mindful. Have a water supply close by so that if a spot fire or something does pop off you can put it out quickly and not burn down your property or your neighbor’s property,” Rusty Winn, an arson investigator for Midland County said.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings. She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Commissioners Court makes progress on new jail

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court passed an action Tuesday that could make progress on a potential new jail in Midland. The RFQ/RFP (Request for quote/request for proposal) CMAR (Construction Manager at-risk) was passed in order to give the special projects commissioner permission to begin looking for a construction manager for the project.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Drinking safety tips for New Year's

ODESSA, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 881 DUI crashes causing 42 fatalities in West Texas last year. The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noticed trends related to drinking-related accidents near the end of the year. “Alcohol-related accidents in...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy