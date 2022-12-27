Read full article on original website
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night. According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158. David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was...
2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3. That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main. Traffic will be reduced...
1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
Beyond the Bow: National Weather Service employee dedicates life to keeping people safe
MIDLAND, Texas — Weather and the environment can not only be inconvenient at times, but it can also get destructive and dangerous. Greg Murdoch moved to West Texas back in 1991 with one goal: to protect the public. After 30 years of experience and several awards later, Murdoch can...
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns for 2023
ODESSA, Texas — The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum in Jan. 2023. This year's events will kick off Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 14. Animals will move in on Jan. 4-5 and the first rodeo performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Big Spring closes Goliad, 18th intersection due to water leak
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning the public about a road closure due to a large water leak. This leak has forced the closure of Goliad and E. 18th starting 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. Repairs are underway, and citizens are asked to avoid...
Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada. Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to...
Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th. When they got to the scene, they...
Fire departments provide firework safety tips ahead of New Year's Eve
ODESSA, Texas — While fireworks will be popping off on New Year's Eve, there is the risk of fires popping off as well. “Due to the high winds and stuff that are kind of coming up this weekend and everything, definitely be on the lookout if you are going to pop fireworks that it could spread pretty quickly… Just be mindful. Have a water supply close by so that if a spot fire or something does pop off you can put it out quickly and not burn down your property or your neighbor’s property,” Rusty Winn, an arson investigator for Midland County said.
Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings. She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a...
Midland Commissioners Court makes progress on new jail
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court passed an action Tuesday that could make progress on a potential new jail in Midland. The RFQ/RFP (Request for quote/request for proposal) CMAR (Construction Manager at-risk) was passed in order to give the special projects commissioner permission to begin looking for a construction manager for the project.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Drinking safety tips for New Year's
ODESSA, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 881 DUI crashes causing 42 fatalities in West Texas last year. The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noticed trends related to drinking-related accidents near the end of the year. “Alcohol-related accidents in...
Airline Crossing management issues statement on water situation
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing residents have been without water for multiple days as of Dec. 26. Several residents spoke with NewsWest 9 on Dec. 23, telling us that not only was there no water but that calls to management had gone unanswered. We reached out to the management,...
Dr. Stephanie Howard officially chosen as new MISD superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board voted Wednesday to officially hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as the district's new superintendent. Howard was selected as the lone finalist on Dec. 7. Trustees needed to wait the required 21 days before officially hiring her. On December 28, Dr. Howard signed...
Midland Run Crew holds glow run at Tall City Brewing
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Run Crew will be holding a beer run at Tall City Brewing. The event was initially supposed to happen on Dec. 22, but it has been postponed to the following week due to the weather. This 5k event will be a glow run, meaning lights,...
Railroad commission keeping an eye on West Texas after recent earthquakes
MIDLAND, Texas — It was a shake many felt all over the Permian Basin on Friday. The United States Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in North Midland. Just days after it shook, the Railroad Commission of Texas is taking action to look at activity at injection well sites.
City Councilman Dan Corrales climbs water tower for inspection
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales climbed hundred of feet into the air to help inspect a Midland water tower Wednesday. The tower, which is one of seven in Midland, currently holds up to one million gallons of water and must be inspected once a year. Corrales and...
