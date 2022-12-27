ODESSA, Texas — While fireworks will be popping off on New Year's Eve, there is the risk of fires popping off as well. “Due to the high winds and stuff that are kind of coming up this weekend and everything, definitely be on the lookout if you are going to pop fireworks that it could spread pretty quickly… Just be mindful. Have a water supply close by so that if a spot fire or something does pop off you can put it out quickly and not burn down your property or your neighbor’s property,” Rusty Winn, an arson investigator for Midland County said.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO