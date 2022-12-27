Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Collider
George R. R. Martin Teases Fate of 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs
Earlier this year, audiences returned to the land of Westeros with HBO's House of the Dragon, a prequel to their earlier hit series Game of Thrones, focused primarily on the Targaryen family. Despite the rocky reception to Game of Thrones' final season, this did not deter audiences from embracing the series, which scored a Season 2 renewal less than a week after its August premiere. Even though there is clearly an audience for stories based in and around the world created by George R. R. Martin, the man himself says that the fate of additional spinoffs are still undetermined.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim Are an Unlikely Couple in 'The Company You Keep' Trailer
A con man and a CIA agent walk into a bar, but neither is aware of the other's actual career. What's sure to be a recipe for disaster lies at the center of ABC's forthcoming series The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. In it, the two experience a night of passion with one another, unknowingly connected by their respective professions. Ahead of the premiere in February, ABC has shared the first trailer.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
SheKnows
As the World Turns Vet Dies at 71 On the Anniversary of Her Soap Exit
Rita Walter (née McLaughlin) passed away on Christmas. On December 26, David McLaughlin, the brother of former As the World Turns star Rita Walter, reported that she had died a day earlier, on the anniversary of her exit from the soap in 1981 following an 11-year run as Carol Deming Hughes Stallings Andropoulos Frazier.
The 3 Most Overrated Shows on Netflix
Just because it's popular, it doesn't automatically make something 'good,' right? Here are three of the most overrated shows on Netflix right now.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
10 Best Television Shows of 2022
Before we say ‘hello’ to 2023, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is counting down the 10 best television shows of 2022.
Lily Collins Kissed Her Husband in a Look That's So Not Emily in Paris
Lily Collins, completely unbothered by that incredibly rude Emily in Paris season three cliffhanger, posed for a kiss in front of the Christmas tree with her husband Charlie McDowell while wearing matching pajamas. Emily Cooper would be horrified by the fashion choices here, which might be the point. On Christmas...
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
Where Everyone in Hollywood Went on Vacation to Close Out 2022 and Ring in the New Year
As 2022 drew to a close, some stars and Hollywood executives leaned into the luxury of staying home for the holidays, while many others ventured further afield to celebrate. Among the hot spots were perennial getaway favorites Aspen, Cabo, Maui and St. Barts along with destinations from Fiji and Taiwan to Dubai and Madagascar. Here are highlights of the Hollywood crowd’s globe-trotting merrymaking. Home in L.A. Topping haute L.A. holiday parties was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s soirée, complete with a gingerbread rendering of their Bel-Air residence, where Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish and Vanessa Hudgens mingled. North West joined Sia to...
Bustle
Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg
Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.
Collider
'Doom Patrol' Exposes the Flaws of Teenage Superheroes
In the wide world of superhero shows, it's hard to stand out, but Doom Patrol manages to do just that. The show leans into the inherent strangeness of the characters, making it quite possibly the weirdest superhero show around. With a healthy dose of chaotic energy and self-aware humor, Doom Patrol makes itself unique in an over-crowded genre. The show centers on a group of misfits, including Cliff Steel (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), and Vic Stone (Joivan Wade), though many others regularly join their adventures. With the exception of Vic, the characters are the failed experiments of Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) in his quest for immortality, so their lives are far from normal. As this team attempts to use their odd gifts and assume the roles of heroes, they are no strangers to mistakes, but four seasons in, they have come a long way. But even so, they have their hiccups.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
Collider
How to Watch 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' With Dolly Parton
New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and celebration, where we examine the year behind us, honor our wins and mourn our losses, and ultimately prepare for and celebrate the new year ahead. The holidays are almost over, and New Year's Eve is rapidly approaching, signaling the end of 2022. It's been a big year, and people all over the world are preparing to party away the stress of 2022 and welcome a new start in 2023. Every year, party-goers flood bars, clubs, and landmarks to ring in the new year. And this year, Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to Miami.
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
