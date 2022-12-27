In the wide world of superhero shows, it's hard to stand out, but Doom Patrol manages to do just that. The show leans into the inherent strangeness of the characters, making it quite possibly the weirdest superhero show around. With a healthy dose of chaotic energy and self-aware humor, Doom Patrol makes itself unique in an over-crowded genre. The show centers on a group of misfits, including Cliff Steel (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), and Vic Stone (Joivan Wade), though many others regularly join their adventures. With the exception of Vic, the characters are the failed experiments of Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) in his quest for immortality, so their lives are far from normal. As this team attempts to use their odd gifts and assume the roles of heroes, they are no strangers to mistakes, but four seasons in, they have come a long way. But even so, they have their hiccups.

2 HOURS AGO