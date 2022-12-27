ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

'It's a nightmare': BWI travelers wait hours, days for luggage as Southwest cancels more flights

BALTIMORE - More Southwest Airlines flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled Thursday as the carrier continues to recover from last week's winter storm.According to FlightAware, 192 more Southwest flights were canceled at BWI on Thursday.As of Thursday morning, Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware. Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize.  While Southwest Airlines works...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back

WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
TODAY.com

Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says

The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy