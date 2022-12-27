Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Southwest flight cancellations cost some customers thousands in alternate travel plans
LINTHICUM, Md. — As the cancellations continue at Southwest Airlines, travelers are scrambling to find options -- costing some thousands in unplanned expenses. People are coming up with contingency plans, using other airlines, renting cars or a combination of options just to get home. WBAL-TV 11 News first met...
Wbaltv.com
Where are my bags? Southwest travelers finally reach destinations -- sans luggage
LINTHICUM, Md. — Some Southwest Airlines customers traveled hours to be reunited with their luggage after waiting days due to flight cancellations. Meanwhile, others told 11 News the airline has no idea where their bags are, so they came to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to demand answers. "I...
WJLA
'Get them to me': Md. woman describes her baggage nightmare following Southwest debacle
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Besides travel troubles arising from the thousands of flight cancellations made by Southwest Airlines this week, the airline has had huge problems reuniting some customers with their luggage. That includes a Montgomery County resident who tells 7News On Your Side she has been trying for...
'It's a nightmare': BWI travelers wait hours, days for luggage as Southwest cancels more flights
BALTIMORE - More Southwest Airlines flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled Thursday as the carrier continues to recover from last week's winter storm.According to FlightAware, 192 more Southwest flights were canceled at BWI on Thursday.As of Thursday morning, Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware. Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize. While Southwest Airlines works...
Wbaltv.com
Conditions improve slightly since Southwest's post-Christmas flight cancellations, delays
LINTHICUM, Md. — Flight cancellations and delays continued in the days after Christmas at airports across the country and at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. While still not great, conditions have improved since the beginning of the week. Travelers can tell from the baggage claim area how much calmer...
WUSA
VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back
WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
WSET
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
Plane returns to Reagan National Airport after report of mechanical issue
A plane returned to Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning, landing safety after its crew reported a mechanical issue.
TODAY.com
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
