'Great little girls.' Newcomerstown fire victims remembered as caring family of six

NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ Reeling residents of Newcomerstown are showing community support after the deaths of a family of six in a house fire on Monday morning.

"Newcomerstown's hurting right now, but we'll come together and we'll support one another and we'll get through this," said Jason Peoples, superintendent of Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools.

Officials with the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office have yet to formally identify the six people who died in the fire at 429 Spaulding Ave. The bodies were all taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and positive identification.

However, family and friends have identified the victims as Leroy Elliott, 36, and Terrin Hendricks, 32, and their four daughters ‒ Addison, 13, Aeriel, 9, Abigail, 8, and Alyssa, 5.

'Great little girls'

Family friend Krista Newman said the family would help anyone in need.

"They'd be there for anybody," she said. "Leroy worked on cars. I've had cars that broke down and called Leroy and Terrin, 'Hey, can't afford a garage.' Leroy's got me."

She said all of the girls had bubbly personalities. "They're great little girls. You'd always see them out playing, always smiling. They stayed at my house a few times."

Addison was big sister to the other three girls. "Now that they're all older, you'd always see her during the summer walking them down to Chilly Willy's to get ice cream. She always had her little sisters with her," Newman said.

"Those girls were amazing. They were sweet little girls."

Adrianna Clay lived next door to the Elliotts. She wasn't a blood relation, but she said they adopted he as a part of the family in 2014.

"Those girls did absolutely nothing wrong," she said. "They were absolute saints. Whenever a new kid moved onto the block, those kids were so heartwarming and welcoming to everyone. They were so sweet, kind and generous, always wanting to be able to find a way to reach out and help the community and were big on giving back to those in need."

She said Terrin raised her children with kindness and respect.

She said it was a great tragedy to lose all six. "It's heartbreaking to just lose one family member, but six is a much greater kind of pain."

Ongoing investigation, sources explored

The Newcomerstown fire was part of five deadly weekend fires that claimed the lives of 10 Ohioans across the state and made it the deadliest Christmas weekend for fire in Ohio since 2013.

At a press conference conducted Tuesday by the State Fire Marshal's Office, Brian Peterman, fire and explosion investigations assistant bureau chief for office, said:

“Through our investigation in Newcomerstown, there was evidence that we found at the scene that wood burners being used, kerosene heaters were being used, electric space heaters were being used, and there again, most likely not being used in the proper manner.

"With the below zero weather, there was a family of six. They were trying to stay warm and they are trying to do whatever they could to stay warm. With those devices there are hazards that go along with that.”

He said they found no evidence of working smoke detectors. "However, the damage to the structure was pretty significant and had collapsed to the basement.”

What the next steps in the investigation?

“We believe this was a rental property or rent to own, so we are trying to identify who the homeowner is," Peterman said. "We’re trying to identify if there’s any homeowner’s insurance or renter’s insurance involved and just try to get a history of the property itself and any other fires occurring at the residence so our investigators are out there now doing follow-ups with any neighbors, public officials or family members to obtain any information that may help us in the investigation.”

Support in Newcomerstown community

Newcomerstown schools opened its doors to the community for three hours on Tuesday to provide grief counseling. Involved were counselors from the school district, as well as two neighboring districts, Personal and Family Counseling and some faith-based organizations.

"The support from the other school districts has been overwhelming, but anytime you have a loss this profound, a lot of people look to the schools, so we need to be there for our community," Peoples said.

"Obviously it has a drastic impact on everybody's emotions. Anytime you have a tragedy to that scale, it sends shock waves through your community, and Newcomerstown is a close-knit community. We're a community that when times are tough, we surround one another. We support one another."

On Monday evening, about 100 people came together for a prayer vigil at Christ United Methodist Church.

"The community spontaneously came together because this is just a great community that loves one another and our hearts are broken over the situation," said the church pastor, Bracken Foster. "We would do anything for the family in their time of need. It was just an outpouring of everyone's hearts as their grieving. This is a horrible tragedy."

The Elliott girls had attended vacation Bible school at the church, he said.

"Tragedies are especially terrible if they happen around Christmas, but as people of faith we believe that Jesus is Emmanuel, God with us, and that we are praying that God would be with people who are mourning, people who are hurt at this time," he said. "We believe that Jesus wants to come up and be with people and help them during this terrible time."

Two GoFundMe accounts have been opened to help pay for funeral expenses for the family, one by Christina Lengyel, Leroy Elliott's sister, and another by Richelle Lefler. In addition, a bank account bank has been set up at Park National Bank in Newcomerstown to accept donations.

Newman, Leffler, Donell Parks, Erin Peoples and Dana Amore are planning a benefit dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Newcomerstown's West Elementary School. A silent auction and bake sale are planned during the event. Donations for the silent auction can be dropped off at West School.

Newman agreed that the people of Newcomerstown come together in times of tragedy.

"This community, whenever there's a tragedy, it doesn't matter if it's big or small, they come together," she said. "If you've got personal things going on in your life and you need some outside assistance because you may not have that family bond, people in the community are awesome and they step up around here."

Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir contributed to this report.