ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

'Great little girls.' Newcomerstown fire victims remembered as caring family of six

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix5yR_0jvquIuR00

NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ Reeling residents of Newcomerstown are showing community support after the deaths of a family of six in a house fire on Monday morning.

"Newcomerstown's hurting right now, but we'll come together and we'll support one another and we'll get through this," said Jason Peoples, superintendent of Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools.

Officials with the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office have yet to formally identify the six people who died in the fire at 429 Spaulding Ave. The bodies were all taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and positive identification.

However, family and friends have identified the victims as Leroy Elliott, 36, and Terrin Hendricks, 32, and their four daughters ‒ Addison, 13, Aeriel, 9, Abigail, 8, and Alyssa, 5.

'Great little girls'

Family friend Krista Newman said the family would help anyone in need.

"They'd be there for anybody," she said. "Leroy worked on cars. I've had cars that broke down and called Leroy and Terrin, 'Hey, can't afford a garage.' Leroy's got me."

She said all of the girls had bubbly personalities. "They're great little girls. You'd always see them out playing, always smiling. They stayed at my house a few times."

Addison was big sister to the other three girls. "Now that they're all older, you'd always see her during the summer walking them down to Chilly Willy's to get ice cream. She always had her little sisters with her," Newman said.

"Those girls were amazing. They were sweet little girls."

Adrianna Clay lived next door to the Elliotts. She wasn't a blood relation, but she said they adopted he as a part of the family in 2014.

"Those girls did absolutely nothing wrong," she said. "They were absolute saints. Whenever a new kid moved onto the block, those kids were so heartwarming and welcoming to everyone. They were so sweet, kind and generous, always wanting to be able to find a way to reach out and help the community and were big on giving back to those in need."

She said Terrin raised her children with kindness and respect.

She said it was a great tragedy to lose all six. "It's heartbreaking to just lose one family member, but six is a much greater kind of pain."

Ongoing investigation, sources explored

The Newcomerstown fire was part of five deadly weekend fires that claimed the lives of 10 Ohioans across the state and made it the deadliest Christmas weekend for fire in Ohio since 2013.

At a press conference conducted Tuesday by the State Fire Marshal's Office, Brian Peterman, fire and explosion investigations assistant bureau chief for office, said:

“Through our investigation in Newcomerstown, there was evidence that we found at the scene that wood burners being used, kerosene heaters were being used, electric space heaters were being used, and there again, most likely not being used in the proper manner.

"With the below zero weather, there was a family of six. They were trying to stay warm and they are trying to do whatever they could to stay warm. With those devices there are hazards that go along with that.”

He said they found no evidence of working smoke detectors. "However, the damage to the structure was pretty significant and had collapsed to the basement.”

What the next steps in the investigation?

“We believe this was a rental property or rent to own, so we are trying to identify who the homeowner is," Peterman said. "We’re trying to identify if there’s any homeowner’s insurance or renter’s insurance involved and just try to get a history of the property itself and any other fires occurring at the residence so our investigators are out there now doing follow-ups with any neighbors, public officials or family members to obtain any information that may help us in the investigation.”

Support in Newcomerstown community

Newcomerstown schools opened its doors to the community for three hours on Tuesday to provide grief counseling. Involved were counselors from the school district, as well as two neighboring districts, Personal and Family Counseling and some faith-based organizations.

"The support from the other school districts has been overwhelming, but anytime you have a loss this profound, a lot of people look to the schools, so we need to be there for our community," Peoples said.

"Obviously it has a drastic impact on everybody's emotions. Anytime you have a tragedy to that scale, it sends shock waves through your community, and Newcomerstown is a close-knit community. We're a community that when times are tough, we surround one another. We support one another."

On Monday evening, about 100 people came together for a prayer vigil at Christ United Methodist Church.

"The community spontaneously came together because this is just a great community that loves one another and our hearts are broken over the situation," said the church pastor, Bracken Foster. "We would do anything for the family in their time of need. It was just an outpouring of everyone's hearts as their grieving. This is a horrible tragedy."

The Elliott girls had attended vacation Bible school at the church, he said.

"Tragedies are especially terrible if they happen around Christmas, but as people of faith we believe that Jesus is Emmanuel, God with us, and that we are praying that God would be with people who are mourning, people who are hurt at this time," he said. "We believe that Jesus wants to come up and be with people and help them during this terrible time."

Two GoFundMe accounts have been opened to help pay for funeral expenses for the family, one by Christina Lengyel, Leroy Elliott's sister, and another by Richelle Lefler. In addition, a bank account bank has been set up at Park National Bank in Newcomerstown to accept donations.

Newman, Leffler, Donell Parks, Erin Peoples and Dana Amore are planning a benefit dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Newcomerstown's West Elementary School. A silent auction and bake sale are planned during the event. Donations for the silent auction can be dropped off at West School.

Newman agreed that the people of Newcomerstown come together in times of tragedy.

"This community, whenever there's a tragedy, it doesn't matter if it's big or small, they come together," she said. "If you've got personal things going on in your life and you need some outside assistance because you may not have that family bond, people in the community are awesome and they step up around here."

Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matter News

O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter

Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH
WTAP

Names of fatal fire victims are released

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville. Their names were John and Genevieve Pearson, according to Malta and McConnelsville Fire Chief John Finley. They were both 77. Finley said that the fire was ruled accidental. It took all...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WHIZ

ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
ZANESVILLE, OH
ycitynews.com

Home destroyed in Thursday morning fire

A local family has been displaced after their home was destroyed by a structure fire early Thursday morning. Community members have already begun organizing a clothing and supply drive to aid the home’s five residents in this difficult time. According to officials, the fire occurred at a home along...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash

No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down I-71 north from a portion of Medina County to Wayne County Friday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near SR-83. I-71 north was shut down from SR-539 to SR-83. One lane has since reopened. Drivers currently stuck on that route...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy