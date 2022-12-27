Read full article on original website
Foodland discontinuing stamp cards, transitioning to new rewards program
250 points can get you a free deli meal and a thousand points can get you a $25 Foodland gift card.
Losing Weight in 2023!
They say abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym. If you’re looking to lose weight in the New Year, what kind of diet changes can you make? Nutritionist Jinan Banna from the University of Hawaii joined Wake Up 2Day with some healthy eating tips.
Best hoverboards
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.
American Floor & Home’s Teacher Appreciation Giveaway
Teachers, listen up! American Floor & Home is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway! On Friday, the company will be giving away area rugs worht hundreds of dollars to local teachers, while supplies last. Chastity Baysa-Chun, Assistant Store Manager, American Floor & Home, joined us with all of the exciting details.
Best gifts we tested and loved under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From waffle irons to light-up dog collars, there are plenty of gifts for the people in your life under $50. In this price range, you can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for the home, gym and outdoors. There are kitchen...
Simple, straightforward, flavorful: How to make “ozoni,” a traditional Japanese soup to be eaten in the New Year
In Japan, residents traditionally start the New Year with a special soup called “ozoni.”
Best recliner slipcover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
Best Crayola products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Crayola crayons were first introduced to the public by the Pennsylvania-based Binney & Smith Co. in 1903. Since then, Crayola has become one of the most popular, known and trusted names in art supplies. Crayons, colored pencils, paint, sidewalk chalk, modeling clay and craft kits: Crayola does it all. That said, there are a ton of Crayola products out there and it can be hard to figure out which ones are really worth your time.
Best playpen
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every parent knows about the dreaded silence that falls when children get into things they shouldn’t be while you aren’t looking. You can avoid this by using a playpen. Playpens can also help keep toys from being scattered to the four winds by containing everything to a designated play area in addition to occasionally doubling as barriers and fences to make an entire room a playpen.
Hawaii Climate Crew by Blue Planet Foundation
Blue Planet created a program to get high school students across Hawaii involved in addressing the climate crisis. Griff Jurgens, Educational Director from Blue Planet Foundation, and Mikayla Holm a 11th grader from Molokai High school joined John this morning to discuss an important topic. Climate Crew is a program...
