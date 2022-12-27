Read full article on original website
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Fox 19
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal from a car wash. The incident happened on Dec. 15 around 10:30 p.m. at Day Heights Car Wash on Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road and was caught on surveillance video.
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
Fox 19
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday. Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
Fox 19
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Recovery efforts are underway as search crews, police, and volunteers search for the body of a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township Saturday, according to Cincinnati Search and Recovery Chief Jeff Shari. Thomas Mills has been missing since the evening of Dec. 6 from the Amelia Court...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Fox 19
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday following a shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center Wednesday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police...
Fox 19
Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Stone Creek Shopping Center. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township PD. A police officer was in the area, heard...
Fox 19
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
Dayton police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve
DAYTON — As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Dayton Police Department is warning residents of the dangers of “celebratory” gunfire. The police department has recieved reports of property damage, such as cars, houses, or businesses struck, as well as individuals injured, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.
