ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Place, OH

Comments / 10

Guest
3d ago

look at the intelligence written all over his face. thats the look of the customer always right. he's a definite hire for a prison catcher for sure.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal from a car wash. The incident happened on Dec. 15 around 10:30 p.m. at Day Heights Car Wash on Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road and was caught on surveillance video.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy