DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO