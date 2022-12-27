Miranda Gordy is the daughter of the late, great Terry Gordy, and she recently discussed the difficulty of living in his shadow and not being able to come to him for advice. Gordy is a rising star on the independent scene while her brother Terry Ray Gordy Jr. had a stint in wrestling, and she recently spoke with Kerry Morton on his AdFreeShows podcast The Family Business. Terry Gordy passed away in 2001, when Miranda was 12, and she talked about being the daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

