Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
UPDATED: WWE Confirms Dragon Lee Has Signed With Company
UPDATED: WWE has confirmed that Dragon Lee has signed with the company. The WWE NXT Twitter account shared the clip from tonight’s Noche De Campeones in which Lee announced that he was WWE-bound (thanks to 411 reader Brian for the heads up):. ORIGINAL: Dragon Lee is WWE-bound, as he...
GoFundMe Launched to Benefit Former ROH Wrestler Jonathan Carrion of Special K
– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit injured wrestler Jonathan Carrion, aka Deranged of Special K in ROH. Carrion is currently out of action after suffering a debilitating leg injury while preparing for scheduled tryouts. Details on the GoFund Me are available below:. “This gofundme aims to assist...
Miranda Gordy On Her Father Not Being Around For Her Career, Living In His Shadow
Miranda Gordy is the daughter of the late, great Terry Gordy, and she recently discussed the difficulty of living in his shadow and not being able to come to him for advice. Gordy is a rising star on the independent scene while her brother Terry Ray Gordy Jr. had a stint in wrestling, and she recently spoke with Kerry Morton on his AdFreeShows podcast The Family Business. Terry Gordy passed away in 2001, when Miranda was 12, and she talked about being the daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away
Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
– During the recent Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on wrestling promoter Bill Watts, who he worked under for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on Bill Watts: “Don’t get me wrong, I respect the...
Kevin Owens on Trying to Inject Logic Into His WWE Storylines, the New Creative Regime
– While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens reflected on his run in WWE. Below are some highlights (via B/R and Fightful):. Kevin Owens on trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE:...
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division
– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour
As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife
Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
Evil Uno on Matt Hardy Nearly Being The Exalted One of The Dark Order
– During a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno “shot softly” on various fellow AEW talents, including Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and more. Evil Uno also revealed that Matt Hardy was at one point talked about being the Exalted One of The Dark Order. Below are some highlights:
MJF Comments on ESPN Pro Wrestling Award for Promo Artist of the Year
– ESPN published its 2022 Wrestling Awards. AEW World Champion MJF was awarded Promo Artist of the Year, which he commented on via Twitter. MJF wrote, “Am I getting a f***ing plaque for this bulls*** or what?” ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski later responded, Best I can do is a DVD copy of “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” with a picture hanger on the back.”
Beth Phoenix Says She’s Not Retired, Talks Possible Return To the Ring
Beth Phoenix hasn’t competed in almost a year, but she hates saying that she’s retired because “it’s never true.” Phoenix’s return to the ring has been teased a bit during Edge’s feud with Judgment Day, but she has yet to step into the ring to help battle the faction. Phoenix appeared on Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies and 1 Truth recently and was asked if she was going to make an in-ring return.
