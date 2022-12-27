Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
WYFF4.com
1 person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road and Mattison Road. No other details have been released.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say
A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
Shots fired into home leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office. The shooting happened on Thursday night at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Maj. Nikki Carson, with the Anderson Police Department,...
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
FOX Carolina
83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after knocking down several power poles in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died after knocking down several light poles, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Wednesday a little after six on Elberton Highway near Sam Turner Road. According to the corner, the driver knocked down...
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WYFF4.com
Man died after being trapped under truck in Anderson County crash, coroner says
A man was killed after a waste removal truck overturned, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Roberts Church Road. According to the coroner, Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr., 60, of Piedmont, was riding passenger in a waste...
FOX Carolina
‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
Deputies Find missing person from Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen sitting on the side of Cannon Road.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
