Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
Stolen shoes tie suspects to burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested. Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft. On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a...
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
Ottumwa Man Arrested in Connection to Riverside Restaurant Burglary
(Washington County, IA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection to a restaurant burglary in Riverside earlier this year. Police responded to reports of the burglary on July 17th at La Chiva Loka on West 1st St. Investigators say damage done to the restaurant caused it to close to the public. An investigation led to officers identifying 35 year-old Travis David of Ottumwa as the suspect. David was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail and later released on bond.
(Updated) Accidental Shooting in Lucerne Leaves 20-Year Old Dead
LUCERNE, MO – Authorities have released the name of the 20-year old man accidentally shot and killed in Lucerne on Thursday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa accidentally shot himself while trying to unload a handgun. The incident took place around 12:30 pm at a residence on Highway 136 about three miles west of Lucerne. Miller had been staying at the residence with family members for approximately a month.
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
Suspect stole 7 times from 2 QC stores in 4 months, police allege
A 35-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Davenport stores over four months. Lamont Stepheny faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and second-degree theft, court records say. Multiple thefts from two stores. On...
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
Man accused of stealing woman’s car at knifepoint formally charged Wednesday
The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
Kirksville man accused of molesting young girl 3 times
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 on three different occasions. Kirksville police identify the suspect as Tyrel "Ty" Couch, 27, of Kirksville. According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between May 2022 and August 2022 at...
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
