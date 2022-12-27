The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO