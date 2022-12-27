World Athletics president Lord Coe has backed Keely Hodgkinson to become a dominant force on the track.The 20-year-old won her first major senior outdoor title when she claimed gold in the 800m at the European Championships in August.It came after she was forced to settle for silver at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.Now that was special @keelyhodgkinson 👊#Munich2022pic.twitter.com/PtrFqHmQKN— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 20, 2022Hodgkinson won a stunning silver at the Tokyo Olympics and, with the World Championships in Hungary in August before next year’s Paris Olympics, Coe can see a path to glory.“Yeah, I do,” he said. “The fact...

