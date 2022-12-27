ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football enters its matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl with most of its starters on offense ready for the game. The same cannot be said about the defense. No. 17 LSU (9-4) will be without three starters on its defensive line against Purdue (8-5) on Monday (noon, ABC), as...

