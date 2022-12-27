Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
Here's how LSU football will manage defensive line in Citrus Bowl without three starters
ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football enters its matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl with most of its starters on offense ready for the game. The same cannot be said about the defense. No. 17 LSU (9-4) will be without three starters on its defensive line against Purdue (8-5) on Monday (noon, ABC), as...
GoldandBlack.com videos: Devin Mockobee, Paul Piferi, Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane talk Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee, TE Paul Piferi, S Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane talk Citrus Bowl vs. LSU and more on Saturday. The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Tigers, though it will mark the third consecutive bowl game where Purdue will face an SEC opponent.
