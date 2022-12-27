Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. The Red Raiders and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas Tech winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.
Daily Mississippian
Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech
Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
Everything Joey McGuire said after Texas Tech's victory over Ole Miss
Texas Tech capped the 2022 season by dismantling Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Red Raiders finished 8-5 on the season, marking their best record since 2013. First-year head coach Joey McGuire answered questions from the media following the game...
Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington. Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of...
3 Texas football players that could enter the portal after the Alamo Bowl
The day of the Alamo Bowl has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football as this team looks to end the 2022 campaign on a high note against first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies. This will be an important...
Football World Reacts To Texas Tech's Response To Lane Kiffin
Following the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made some shocking comments about Texas Tech. Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit at one of his own players and possibly used a racial slur. "There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point...
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas Tech honoring Mike Leach at start of Texas Bowl
Lane Kiffin approved of Texas Tech’s classy gesture to remember the late Mike Leach to open the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston. On their first possession, the Red Raiders opened in the Air Raid formation and took a delay of game penalty in a tribute to the late former Texas Tech coach.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
