Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 27

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

December 22

  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 568
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1129
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1553
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1114
  • theft of property; Hwy 31

December 23

  • burglary; Co. Rd. 702
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 97
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 223

December 24

  • assault; S. Main St. Arab
  • permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 368
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216

December 25

  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69N

December 26

  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 831
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1801
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 702
  • burglary; Hwy 31

Arrests

December 22

Burks, Kenneth A; 21

  • FTA-possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Elliott, Sonya M; 38

  • Probation revoked-possession of dangerous drugs

Green, Brittney L; 28

  • FTA-forgery-counterfeiting
  • FTA-forgery-forged instrument

Harbison, Johnny L; 70

  • Motion to revoke-criminal trespassing

Holland, Rebeccah L; 56

  • public intoxication

December 23

Godfrey, Allison M; 25

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA-HWOP DAY
  • FTA-resident license-hunting
  • FTA-taking of protected birds or animals by means of bait

Ingram, Heather L; 31

  • FTA-expired license
  • FTA-speeding in construction zone
  • FTA-failure to display insurance

Stone, Jackson, 23

  • assault-domestic-menacing-knife

December 24

Boatright, William S; 32

  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Brockman, Christi M; 43

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Defosse, Milferd R; 56

  • assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun
  • reckless endangerment

Hyde, Amber M; 28

  • simple assault

Sanders, Sara M; 29

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

December 25

Day, Jason R; 50

  • sex offense-sex offender reporting and registration requirements
  • Probation violation-sex offender reporting and registration requirements

Gean, Clifford W; 26

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Hill, Christopher S; 46

  • FTA-public intoxication
  • FTA-criminal trespassing

Jones, Jeffery D; 52

  • fraud-swindle/home repair
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Robinson, Krystle L; 37

  • FTA-driving without license

December 26

Grantland, Dylan L; 23

  • criminal mischief

Smith, Patrick S; 49

  • public intoxication

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 20

  • theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $11
  • harassment; Mitchell Rd.

December 21

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; purse; $125

December 22

  • theft of property-2 nd degree; Northcrest Dr. NW; firearm
  • harassing communications; Katherine St.
  • leaving the scene of an accident; 8 th St. SW; damage to 2005 Chevrolet 1500; $2,000
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $575
  • theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $56

December 23

  • theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $328
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. SW; chainsaw; $600
  • criminal mischief-3 rd degree; 1 st Ave. NE; damage to 2010 Toyota Sonata; $300
  • theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $42
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $507

December 24

  • criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Hickory Ave. SW; damage to 2008 Nissan Quest; $60
  • harassment; Cherokee Ave. SW
  • theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $139

December 26

  • robbery-3 rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $264

Arrests

December 22

Butler, Jake A; 30

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

December 23

Jones, Jeffery D; 52

  • theft of property-3 rd degree

Mullennix, Joshua C; 34

  • theft of property-3 rd degree

December 24

Boatright, William S; 32

  • public intoxication
  • escape-3 rd degree
  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Ingram, Heather L; 31

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Meyer, Paul S; 45

  • receiving stolen property-4 th degree
  • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

December 25

Bradford, Kelsey N; 30

  • FTA-failure to signal
  • FTA-driving while suspended
  • FTA-insurance violation

Charney, Nicholas B; 39

  • domestic violence-2 nd degree

Drake, Antonio L; 36

  • theft of property-1 st degree (2 counts)
  • burglary-3 rd degree
  • theft of property-2 nd degree

Floyd, Justin T; 32

  • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

December 26

Baker, Kaden P; 25

  • robbery-3 rd degree

Cook, Nathanael J; 28

  • FTA-driving while license suspended (3 counts)
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-improper lane usage

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

