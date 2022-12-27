Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 27
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
December 22
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 568
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1129
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1553
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1114
- theft of property; Hwy 31
December 23
- burglary; Co. Rd. 702
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 97
- burglary; Co. Rd. 223
December 24
- assault; S. Main St. Arab
- permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 368
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216
December 25
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69N
December 26
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 831
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1801
- burglary; Co. Rd. 702
- burglary; Hwy 31
Arrests
December 22
Burks, Kenneth A; 21
- FTA-possession of methamphetamine
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Elliott, Sonya M; 38
- Probation revoked-possession of dangerous drugs
Green, Brittney L; 28
- FTA-forgery-counterfeiting
- FTA-forgery-forged instrument
Harbison, Johnny L; 70
- Motion to revoke-criminal trespassing
Holland, Rebeccah L; 56
- public intoxication
December 23
Godfrey, Allison M; 25
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA-HWOP DAY
- FTA-resident license-hunting
- FTA-taking of protected birds or animals by means of bait
Ingram, Heather L; 31
- FTA-expired license
- FTA-speeding in construction zone
- FTA-failure to display insurance
Stone, Jackson, 23
- assault-domestic-menacing-knife
December 24
Boatright, William S; 32
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Brockman, Christi M; 43
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Defosse, Milferd R; 56
- assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun
- reckless endangerment
Hyde, Amber M; 28
- simple assault
Sanders, Sara M; 29
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
December 25
Day, Jason R; 50
- sex offense-sex offender reporting and registration requirements
- Probation violation-sex offender reporting and registration requirements
Gean, Clifford W; 26
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Hill, Christopher S; 46
- FTA-public intoxication
- FTA-criminal trespassing
Jones, Jeffery D; 52
- fraud-swindle/home repair
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Robinson, Krystle L; 37
- FTA-driving without license
December 26
Grantland, Dylan L; 23
- criminal mischief
Smith, Patrick S; 49
- public intoxication
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 20
- theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $11
- harassment; Mitchell Rd.
December 21
- theft of property-4 th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; purse; $125
December 22
- theft of property-2 nd degree; Northcrest Dr. NW; firearm
- harassing communications; Katherine St.
- leaving the scene of an accident; 8 th St. SW; damage to 2005 Chevrolet 1500; $2,000
- theft of property-3 rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $575
- theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $56
December 23
- theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $328
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. SW; chainsaw; $600
- criminal mischief-3 rd degree; 1 st Ave. NE; damage to 2010 Toyota Sonata; $300
- theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $42
- theft of property-3 rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $507
December 24
- criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Hickory Ave. SW; damage to 2008 Nissan Quest; $60
- harassment; Cherokee Ave. SW
- theft of property-4 th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $139
December 26
- robbery-3 rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $264
Arrests
December 22
Butler, Jake A; 30
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
December 23
Jones, Jeffery D; 52
- theft of property-3 rd degree
Mullennix, Joshua C; 34
- theft of property-3 rd degree
December 24
Boatright, William S; 32
- public intoxication
- escape-3 rd degree
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Ingram, Heather L; 31
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Meyer, Paul S; 45
- receiving stolen property-4 th degree
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
December 25
Bradford, Kelsey N; 30
- FTA-failure to signal
- FTA-driving while suspended
- FTA-insurance violation
Charney, Nicholas B; 39
- domestic violence-2 nd degree
Drake, Antonio L; 36
- theft of property-1 st degree (2 counts)
- burglary-3 rd degree
- theft of property-2 nd degree
Floyd, Justin T; 32
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
December 26
Baker, Kaden P; 25
- robbery-3 rd degree
Cook, Nathanael J; 28
- FTA-driving while license suspended (3 counts)
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-improper lane usage
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
Comments / 0