Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Anthony Martial has doubled Manchester United’s lead against Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.

Anthony Martial has now doubled Manchester United’s lead against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead and has now assisted the Frenchman for the second goal too.

Martial has returned to his good form for his club and now has yet another goal this season. United ate cruising in this game.

Watch Martial’s goal here;

Manchester United return the Premier League action tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League, however tonights side will not be an easy task. Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

United must keep their good run of form up as they push for the top four. Results since Boxing Day mean that United have work to do.

Ten Hag will most likely make some changes from the side that beat Burnley. David De Gea and Raphael Varane return to the side this evening.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia also start in a changed side from the Dutch manager. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain as a duo in the lineup.

