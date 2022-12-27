Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office have charged a man in connection to the road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward...
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
cw34.com
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
wflx.com
'Rolling gun battle' results in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road. Detectives said the exchange...
One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
wflx.com
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
A driver was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported on the express lanes near the Palmetto Park Road exit just before 2:30 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. James A. Kudla said...
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie crisis negotiation team de-escalates situation involving an armed barricaded man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has responded to a number of calls this year that require conflict resolution and its crisis negotiation team has been right there. The latest incident involving a barricaded and armed suspect occurred early Friday morning. The suspect was...
WPBF News 25
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
cw34.com
Suicidal man arrested after stand off with police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home for roughly two hours. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded early Friday morning to SW Duncan Terrace after calls of a suicidal man with a handgun. A woman who was inside the home managed to safely leave and called 9-1-1.
WPBF News 25
Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
NBC Miami
‘It All Happened So Fast': Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
cw34.com
Police find car involved in hit-and-run crash that badly injured man at vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have located the white Camaro involved in the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a man during a candlelight vigil on Monday night. The family of the man say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in...
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
Comments / 0