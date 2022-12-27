Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roadways, making them slippery.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 10:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southeast North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roadways, making them slippery.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Sargent DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile. * WHERE...Eddy, Griggs, Barnes, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0