Effective: 2022-12-31 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roadways, making them slippery.

DICKEY COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO