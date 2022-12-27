ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Video: Truck crashes into police cruiser on highway; officer runs to avoid getting hit

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – A Willoughby police officer had a close call when a driver crashed into his police cruiser Christmas morning.

According to investigators, a Willoughby officer was helping a driver after an accident on State Route 2, east of Lost Nation Road, when he noticed an out-of-control pickup truck driver barreling toward him.

The officer jumped onto the median wall to get out of the way and the 2001 Toyota Tundra crashed into the passenger side of the police cruiser.

Neither the officer nor the 63-year-old driver were injured, but both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

That driver was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.

