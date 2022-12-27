Read full article on original website
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Body found in Upshur County burned home
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS identifies Mineola man who died while allegedly fleeing from police on US 80
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was allegedly running from police in Wood County on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. According to DPS, their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola was running from police and “ran into the lanes of travel […]
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire
Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast
LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
One injury reported after rollover crash on HWY 271 near Winona
WINONA, Texas — Officials responded to a one vehicle rollover at Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. According to Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's Office, one injury was reported and DPS was called to the scene of the accident along with Winona Fire Department and EMS.
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
Teen fatally shot in Vivian; 5 in custody
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian late Thursday morning. It happened just before noon on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
