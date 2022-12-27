Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Firefighter found dead in Bedford Co. Pond
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue reports that a firefighter was found dead in a pond on Friday night. Officials say the firefighter has been identified as Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company. Not only was he a volunteer firefighter but the company’s secretary and treasurer as well.
wfxrtv.com
Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
wfxrtv.com
Fire at Bimbo Bakeries causes $2 million in damages
— ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire departments respond to chimney fire
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
Intoxicated man arrested after walking through hospital parking lot in underwear
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after driving recklessly, walking through the hospital’s parking lot in his underwear, and then clinching his fist and asking the police if he wanted to “go.”. Police say, Gregory Dunford, 18, responded to Princeton Community Hospital...
WDBJ7.com
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
pmg-va.com
Big Island crash
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 7:51pm, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for an motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle down a 50’ embankment where the driver had self-extricated themselves and two other vehicles where two patients had to be extricated from. Rescue workers completed the extrication and also confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle down the embankment. A total of 4 people were treated for non- life threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know’s for burst pipes
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. The town of Christiansburg says people mainly saw low water pressure, but it’s just one of many examples of water trouble going on in our area. If you’re impacted...
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski to establish new drop site behind sheriff’s office
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will soon have available a new large item drop site – or convenience center as they’re also known – located in the town to replace the Dora Highway site. Town Manager Darlene Burcham announced the move at Tuesday’s meeting of council....
wfxrtv.com
Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
supertalk929.com
Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits
The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
