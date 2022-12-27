AAA reports surge in Ohio roadway assistance calls

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — AAA reported that they received more than 5,000 roadside assistance calls throughout Ohio last weekend.

This was a 133 percent increase compared to normal call volumes.

48 percent of those calls came from Franklin County. Calls started to pick up around 2 a.m. on Friday and slowed down on Sunday around midnight, according to officials.

AAA employees are encouraging drivers to have a safety kit prepared in their cars, including extra food, water, jumper cables, blankets and warm clothes.

“Now, as things are starting to ease, we do ask people to be careful on the roadways,” Kimberly Schwind of AAA Ohio Auto Club said.

“If you do have to go out, to pack an emergency roadside kit because even if you’re not the one in need of assistance, maybe you’re backed up on the highway and you’re stuck for an extended period of time.”

AAA said most calls now are for battery issues as people have started getting back to work after the holidays.

