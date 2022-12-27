Read full article on original website
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
WGAL
Shots fired at Geisinger Hospital
DANVILLE, Pa. — There have been reports of a shooting at the Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. It is confirmed that one person has been fatally wounded in this shooting. Montour Police say that there is no threat to the public. Stay tuned for more updates.
local21news.com
Heavy police presence at suspected University of Idaho killer's residence in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 News is currently on the scene of suspected University of Idaho killer, Bryan Kohberger's, home in PA. According to crews on scene, officials are lined up outside of the entrance of Indian Mountain Lake, a private community in a quiet part of PA, where Kohberger allegedly resided.
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
Update: Police identify cathedral damage suspect
SCRANTON — Police said they have identified the person suspected of damaging a door at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The Scrant
local21news.com
Lockdown lifted at Geisinger hospital in Danville after woman killed in parking lot
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP/WOLF) — Officials at Geisinger Hospital in Danville say the facility was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Friday night. Authorities on scene said a 40-year-old woman, who was an employee of Geisinger Danville, was shot in the parking lot. Her name has not been released.
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
Armed man wanted in Lackawanna County break-in has Wilkes-Barre ties
UPDATE: State police at Dunmore reported Thursday morning Todd Dwight Kitchen is in custody. Original story posted Wednes
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
Man arrested for Idaho student murders | Here's what we know about his PA connections
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has released information about their involvement in the arrest of a man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The stabbings happened Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Fire breaks out at home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
